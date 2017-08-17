 Tuesday, August 15, 2017 81.7°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Copies Of Remaining Chattanooga Photo Books Available At Zarzour's Restaurant

Thursday, August 17, 2017

Remaining copies of the Chattanooga Photo books are available at Zarzours Restaurant on Rossville Avenue off Main Street. It is near Fire Hall #1.

They include the Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads In and Around Chattanooga, and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga. 

All were published by Chattanoogan.

com and printed by College Press at Collegedale.

The more than 700 Stokes photos from around 1900 are by father and son David and Will Stokes, who were both commercial photographers in Chattanooga.

The pictures were passed down through the family for over a century. They have been kept in several cardboard boxes and most had not been published before.

Fewer than 200 copies remain of the initial printing of the Stokes book.

There are also a limited number of railroad books available. It has 69 chapters and covers rail history here and in surrounding towns. The book, with many photos by Wes Schultz, has 568 pages and 1,546 photos and maps.

Also still available are copies of the new Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga. Mr. Hiener, a longtime Chattanooga printer and lifelong resident, collected over 3,000 historic pictures of his beloved hometown. He made some of the photos available through a four-volume set called Chattanooga Yesterday and Today. The Hiener family in April 1985 donated the more than 3,000 historical Chattanooga photographs in his collection to the Chattanooga Public Library. They were eventually cataloged and are now viewable on the library's website.

The 253-page Hiener book includes over 700 photos. It is in an 11x8 1/2 format with a soft cover.

The price of the books is $35, which includes the sales tax.

For those who want it mailed, add $5 and list where copies should be mailed to. Send checks for $40 made out to Chattanoogan.com.

Mail your orders to:

John Wilson
Chattanoogan.com
129 Walnut St.
Suite 416
Chattanooga, Tn., 37403

Zarzours Restaurant has been operated by the same family since it opened at the close of World War I. It is open Monday-Friday for lunch.



August 17, 2017

Copies Of Remaining Chattanooga Photo Books Available At Zarzour's Restaurant

August 15, 2017

Laura Hixson Wins Tickets To Tivoli Concert By Founding Steely Dan Member Donald Fagen

August 15, 2017

Bradley County Patrol Deputy's Wife Involved In Shooting Tuesday Morning


Remaining copies of the Chattanooga Photo books are available at Zarzours Restaurant on Rossville Avenue off Main Street. It is near Fire Hall #1. They include the Remarkable Stokes Collection, ... (click for more)

Laura Hixson was the winner of two tickets to a Tivoli concert by founding Steely Dan member Donald Fagen. The contest was open to those who let us know they were  "liking" Chattanoogan.com ... (click for more)

Bradley County Sheriff's officers are on the scene of a shooting that occurred in the 700 block of Old Tasso Place.   At approximately 8:22 a.m., a call was received through the Bradley ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Copies Of Remaining Chattanooga Photo Books Available At Zarzour's Restaurant

Remaining copies of the Chattanooga Photo books are available at Zarzours Restaurant on Rossville Avenue off Main Street. It is near Fire Hall #1. They include the Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads In and Around Chattanooga, and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga.  All were published by Chattanoogan.com and printed by College Press at Collegedale. The more than ... (click for more)

Laura Hixson Wins Tickets To Tivoli Concert By Founding Steely Dan Member Donald Fagen

Laura Hixson was the winner of two tickets to a Tivoli concert by founding Steely Dan member Donald Fagen. The contest was open to those who let us know they were  "liking" Chattanoogan.com on Facebook and/or Twitter or letting us know they already had. The selection of the winner was by a blind draw. Fagan was one of the masterminds behind the highly successful jazz-pop ... (click for more)

Opinion

Judge Williams Was Best Choice For City Administrative Hearing Officer

Respectfully, I am dismayed and frustrated with the recent decision to appoint Kyle Hedrick as the new  Administrative Hearing Officer. While I am sure that he is a fine man, I question how he could possible have the experience, compassion and understanding of this job. I also question the time allotment since he is working for three other municipalities.  Judge Williams ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Me? A Racist? Me?

Never, not in my wildest dreams, would I have suspected I would be labeled as a white supremacist or a racist. Nothing could be any further from the truth, but after I criticized a fear monger  on Monday  who tried to pin the Charlottesville debacle on the President, the haters are trying to pull me down into the “Legion of the Miserable.” By  4 o’clock  Monday ... (click for more)

Sports

CCS Sweeps Lookout Valley In Volleyball Opener

Monday, August 14 will be one of those days that Sarah Davis will remember for a long, long time and it’s all for the right reasons. Her Chattanooga Christian volleyball team opened its season on Monday with a three-set sweep of host Lookout Valley and that came only hours after Davis signed the dotted line on the purchase of her first house. It was the first match for both ... (click for more)

Jennings Poised To Be Tennessee's Go-To WR

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Jauan Jennings, a free-spirited converted quarterback, started coming into his own during a strong sophomore season at Tennessee. Jennings, who played prep ball at Blackman High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, had a reputation for taking practice lightly. He didn’t always have picture-perfect discipline. He wasn’t all that fond of weightlifting. ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors