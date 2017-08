Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, August 17, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADAIR, ASHTON LAMAR

6897 CONNER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

ALEXANDER, CANDACE NICOLE

199 KOA BLVD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BARHITE, MICHAEL WESLEY

1406 JOHN ROSS RD EAST RIDGE, 374121470

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)

---

BIGOMS, TONY EDWARD

1012 NORTH HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BRACKIN, MITCHELL L

7010 HAMILTON VIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

BROADNAX, QUINTUS ANTONINE

3600 CHATEAU LN APT 149 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

---

BROWN, CHARLES ERIC

3000 MCGILL CEMETARY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 65,000

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF(FELONY0

---

BROWN, KENDALL LEBRON

1108 EAST 35TH STREET PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

BULLARD, MATTHEW DEWAYNE

6593 CASSIE LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

---

BUTTS, JIMMY LEE

254 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374041744

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

CHASTAIN, JOSEPH RUSSELL

24 NOEL LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

---

CLOUD, CHARLES LAMAR

1807 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374046211

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

COFFMAN, CRYSTAL GAIL

100 WICKLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

IN TRANSIT

---

CONDRA, JAMES CHAD

8644 WALNUT ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CULVER, HUNTER CHASE

5408 OLD HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINESFOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

CURTIS, SHAWN KATO

3201 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

DEAL, LAWSON BLAKE

1706 ESTRELLITA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRAUDULENT USE OF DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD

---

DUFF, MARTY RAY

933 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INITIATING MANUFACTURE OF

---

ELLIS, TRACY

1016 BIRMINGHAM HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

ELLISON, KELVIN LAMONT

5620 SPRING GARDEN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

ELY, JAMES DEREK

691 NORTH VARNELL ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30755

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

FLOYD, JAMES MATTHEW

1118 LIGHTNING DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

GIFFORD, ROBERT CLINTON

128 BROWNS FERRY ROAD TIFTONIA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

HINDMAN, DARYL LEE

8994 DAISY DALLAS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

---

HOLDAWAY, PATRICK DARNELL

2712 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HUBBARD, TOMMY LEE

1611 E 18TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045006

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

---

JACKSON, BAILEA NICOLE

2423 HAMILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

PETITION TO REVOKE

---

JACKSON, JEROME OSHAY

700 CASTLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FO

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FI

VANDALISM (MONITORING DEVICE)

---

JOHNSON, DARIUS LEBRON

1251 CYPRESS STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 374156345

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

JOHNSON, TAMIKA SHUNTA

1301 TERRY LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT

---

JOHNSON, VINCENT OSHEA

4004 CLIO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing AuthorityEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---KING, LARESSA MICHELLE6829 RAMSEY TOWN HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---KYZE, EVAN ANDREW560 B PICKETT SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONSTALKING---LANGFORD, DAMIEN COLE175 DUCKTOWN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LAYNE, AUSTIN BERRY936 CROSS STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)MOTORCYCLE HELMET LAW VIOLATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---LOFTIN, JAMES LEE1505 UNION AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyESCAPEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)---LYNN, RANDALL CLARK51 CASE CIRCLE TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---MALLETT, JOSHUA MICHAEL5929 HUNTER VALLEY ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---MILLER, JODY LEE24006 HWY 151 LAFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---MITCHELL, MONICA REENA1082 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHEFT OF PROPERTYLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO A FIXTTHEFT OF PROPERTYHARASSMENT---MOORE, LAKISHA A3520 HIGHLAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MOORE, OLIVIA KATHERINE3201 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNAL---MULLIS, KATELIN LEE60 SAMMONS DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)---NELSON, WALTER BENTLY514 APPIAN WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ODMANN, RILEY BLAINE6837 BENWOOD DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---PEREZ, GALDIRO HERRERA244 KILGORE LANE WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PERRY, ANTAVIUS DEANTE2708 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTINTERFERING WITH POLICE---PRICE, QUENTIN LAMAR6205 HADLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURTCONTEMPT OF COURT---RAMIREZ-RAMOS, ARTEMIO3100 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ROGERS, CHRISTOPHER ERICSON1511 SOUTH GREENWOOD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374044918Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATION---ROWLAND, DEJUAN ANTHONY604 BLOCK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SEGLER, DERRICK MICHAEL9299 BRAMWOOD VILLAGE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SIMMONS, RACHEL MARIE2103 ASHMORE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARTHEFT UNDER $1000---SMITH, MICHAEL LEBRON1244 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37341Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SMITH, MICHAEL LEE10220 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT UNDER 1,000)---STARLING, GLEN ALLEN4609 GREEN SHANTY ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT---SUMMERS, BENJAMIN TYLER8933 BRETT DANIEL WAY SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---SUTTON, AMY NICOLE6619 BEA LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROMOTING THE MANUFACTURINVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---THOMAS, BREON A5608 SPRING GARDEN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---THOMISON, ASHLEY MICHELLE711 HAVEN HILL DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---THORNTON, LESIA A9198 STATE HIGHWAY 58 S DECATUR, 373227231Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---TWITTY, COREY DEANGELOHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---WATKINS, JEREMIAH LEE4040 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT 1802 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---WEBB, DYLON WAYNE309 RETRO HUGHES ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPETITION TO REVOKE---WISEMAN, ANTHONY PERRY316 HANEY ROAD CHARLESTON, 37310Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

Here are the mug shots:

ADAIR, ASHTON LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/17/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ALEXANDER, CANDACE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/18/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BARHITE, MICHAEL WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/19/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA) BRACKIN, MITCHELL L

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 09/23/1951

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) BROADNAX, QUINTUS ANTONINE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/11/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS BROWN, CHARLES ERIC

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/16/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 65,000

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF(FELONY0 BROWN, KENDALL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/30/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS BULLARD, MATTHEW DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/19/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS CHASTAIN, JOSEPH RUSSELL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/09/1997

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT) CLOUD, CHARLES LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 11/19/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CROSS, JAMIE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/28/1985

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE DEFRIESE, MATTHEW NEIL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/03/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Charge(s):

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ASSAULT DUFF, MARTY RAY

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/01/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INITIATING MANUFACTURE OF ELLIS, TRACY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/22/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ELLISON, KELVIN LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/17/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF FLOYD, JAMES MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/03/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GONZALES, CODY AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/06/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HUNTER, ROBERT D

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/08/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II-HYDROCODONE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II-METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JOHNSON, DARIUS LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/09/1991

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED JOHNSON, TAMIKA SHUNTA

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/30/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT

JOHNSON, VINCENT OSHEA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/05/1982

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS KING, LARESSA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/26/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) KYZE, EVAN ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/02/1993

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

STALKING LANGFORD, DAMIEN COLE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/24/1995

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LASKOWSKI, JAMES RYAN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/28/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE LAYNE, AUSTIN BERRY

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/09/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

MOTORCYCLE HELMET LAW VIOLATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS LOFTIN, JAMES LEE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/25/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Charge(s):

ESCAPE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION) LYNN, RANDALL CLARK

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/04/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MALLETT, JOSHUA MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/14/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) MILLER, JODY LEE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/22/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

MITCHELL, MONICA REENA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/12/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO A FIXT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

HARASSMENT MOORE, LAKISHA A

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/02/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MULLIS, KATELIN LEE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/03/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR) NELSON, WALTER BENTLY

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 01/25/1958

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ODMANN, RILEY BLAINE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/03/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF PEREZ, GALDIRO HERRERA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/01/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PERRY, ANTAVIUS DEANTE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/22/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

INTERFERING WITH POLICE PRICE, QUENTIN LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/09/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT RAINEY, STEVEN ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/30/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROWLAND, DEJUAN ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 10/18/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHERRILL, MICHAEL DWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 04/01/1963

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIMMONS, RACHEL MARIE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/05/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

THEFT UNDER $1000 SMITH, MICHAEL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/04/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SUMMERS, BENJAMIN TYLER

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/16/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS SUTTON, AMY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/05/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROMOTING THE MANUFACTURIN

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) TANNER, JAMES RODNEY

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 04/10/1962

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( VIOLATIN OF SEX OFFENDER THOMAS, BREON A

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/29/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT THOMISON, ASHLEY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/16/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE THORNTON, LESIA A

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 09/15/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT