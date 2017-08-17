 Thursday, August 17, 2017 81.3°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Former Howard Football Standout Facing Escape Charge Shortly Before Planned Release

Demetrick Wynn
Demetrick Wynn

A former Howard School standout football player is facing an escape charge just a short time before he was due to be released from federal custody.

Demetrick Wynn, 20, was found hiding in the bathroom of a relative's house in Chattanooga on Monday.

He had been allowed to leave a Salvation Army halfway house on July 31 to go to the Department of Motor Vehicles to obtain his driver's license. He did not return.

Wynn at the time had 46 days remaining on his 20-month sentence for being a felon in possession of a weapon.

The former outside linebacker has faced drug and theft charges in state court.



Copies Of Remaining Chattanooga Photo Books Available At Zarzour's Restaurant

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Dews Gets 54-Month Sentence For His Part In Chattanooga Cocaine Ring


Remaining copies of the Chattanooga Photo books are available at Zarzours Restaurant on Rossville Avenue off Main Street. It is near Fire Hall #1. They include the Remarkable Stokes Collection, ... (click for more)

Click here  for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Rickey Louis "Uncle Rickey" Dews has been sentenced to 54 months in federal prison for his part in a Chattanooga cocaine ring. Dews appeared before Judge Sandy Mattice. Prosecutor Chris ... (click for more)


Copies Of Remaining Chattanooga Photo Books Available At Zarzour's Restaurant

Remaining copies of the Chattanooga Photo books are available at Zarzours Restaurant on Rossville Avenue off Main Street. It is near Fire Hall #1. They include the Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads In and Around Chattanooga, and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga.  All were published by Chattanoogan.com and printed by College Press at Collegedale. The more than ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here  for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Shame On Anyone Planning A Protest At Coolidge Park Thursday Evening - And Response (3)

Whether you're Alt-Left or Alt-Right, Coolidge Park isn't the place to showcase your hate and indifference with one another. Just because it's your right, that doesn't necessarily mean that you should do it. Many have this misconception that this park is named after a President, Nope. It's named after a great man, a true patriot, and Medal of Honor recipient from right ... (click for more)

A Tale Of 3 Properties

Here in Lookout Valley on the far southwest edge of Chattanooga and Hamilton County, trees and rocks are plentiful but sidewalks are as rare as unicorns. It’s a land the governments forget – until tax collection time.  The recent county reappraisal spoke about ‘comps,’ recent sale prices of comparable local properties. But the assessors defined ‘comparable’ to suit themselves, ... (click for more)

Lookouts' Nick Gordon Reveals His Mature Baseball Savvy In Interview

Nick Gordon has already hit more home runs this season than he had in his first three years combined. Although last Monday in Birmingham the home run he probably wanted most proved elusive, it didn't dampen what was arguably the best overall game in his professional career. Gordon matched his career high with five hits and fell a homer shy of the cycle as the Lookouts ... (click for more)

Lookouts Open Series At Smokies Wednesday With 6-3 Win

KODAK, Tenn. -- Andy Wilkins hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning, leading the Chattanooga Lookouts to a 6-3 win over the Tennessee Smokies on Wednesday. Chattanooga right-hander Zack Littell (3-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. The single by Wilkins started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the ... (click for more)


