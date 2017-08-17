Former Howard Football Standout Facing Escape Charge Shortly Before Planned Release

Thursday, August 17, 2017

A former Howard School standout football player is facing an escape charge just a short time before he was due to be released from federal custody.

Demetrick Wynn, 20, was found hiding in the bathroom of a relative's house in Chattanooga on Monday.

He had been allowed to leave a Salvation Army halfway house on July 31 to go to the Department of Motor Vehicles to obtain his driver's license. He did not return.

Wynn at the time had 46 days remaining on his 20-month sentence for being a felon in possession of a weapon.

The former outside linebacker has faced drug and theft charges in state court.