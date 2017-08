Thursday, August 17, 2017

Rickey Louis "Uncle Rickey" Dews has been sentenced to 54 months in federal prison for his part in a Chattanooga cocaine ring.

Dews appeared before Judge Sandy Mattice.

Prosecutor Chris Poole said Dews, 56, obtained 186 grams from co-defendant Danny Cox in 2015.

An informant made a number of buys from Cox, then a wire tap was placed on his phone. Some of the calls were with Dews.