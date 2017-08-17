 Thursday, August 17, 2017 91.4°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Terry Thomas, 20, Shot On Oakland Avenue On Wednesday

Thursday, August 17, 2017
Terry Thomas, 20, was shot on Oakland Avenue, late Wednesday afternoon.
 
Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot at the 4300 block at Oakland Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located the Thomas who was suffering from a gunshot wound. HCEMS responded and transported the him to a local hospital to be treated for his non-life threatening injuries.
 
Officers secured the scene and called for Violent Crime Bureau investigators. Investigators have learned that the shooting resulted from a disorder between the victim and suspect. The suspect fled the area before police arrival. Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are actively investigating this incident. 
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525



Copies Of Remaining Chattanooga Photo Books Available At Zarzour's Restaurant

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Responds To Altercation At Orchard Knob Middle School

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Opinion

Shame On Anyone Planning A Protest At Coolidge Park Thursday Evening - And Response (4)

Whether you're Alt-Left or Alt-Right, Coolidge Park isn't the place to showcase your hate and indifference with one another. Just because it's your right, that doesn't necessarily mean that you should do it. Many have this misconception that this park is named after a President, Nope. It's named after a great man, a true patriot, and Medal of Honor recipient from right ... (click for more)

A Tale Of 3 Properties

Here in Lookout Valley on the far southwest edge of Chattanooga and Hamilton County, trees and rocks are plentiful but sidewalks are as rare as unicorns. It’s a land the governments forget – until tax collection time.  The recent county reappraisal spoke about ‘comps,’ recent sale prices of comparable local properties. But the assessors defined ‘comparable’ to suit themselves, ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts' Nick Gordon Reveals His Mature Baseball Savvy In Interview

Nick Gordon has already hit more home runs this season than he had in his first three years combined. Although last Monday in Birmingham the home run he probably wanted most proved elusive, it didn't dampen what was arguably the best overall game in his professional career. Gordon matched his career high with five hits and fell a homer shy of the cycle as the Lookouts ... (click for more)

Lookouts Open Series At Smokies Wednesday With 6-3 Win

KODAK, Tenn. -- Andy Wilkins hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning, leading the Chattanooga Lookouts to a 6-3 win over the Tennessee Smokies on Wednesday. Chattanooga right-hander Zack Littell (3-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. The single by Wilkins started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the ... (click for more)


