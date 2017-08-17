Terry Thomas, 20, Shot On Oakland Avenue On Wednesday

Terry Thomas, 20, was shot on Oakland Avenue, late Wednesday afternoon.

Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot at the 4300 block at Oakland Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located the Thomas who was suffering from a gunshot wound. HCEMS responded and transported the him to a local hospital to be treated for his non-life threatening injuries.

Officers secured the scene and called for Violent Crime Bureau investigators. Investigators have learned that the shooting resulted from a disorder between the victim and suspect. The suspect fled the area before police arrival. Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are actively investigating this incident.