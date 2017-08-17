Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Responds To Altercation At Orchard Knob Middle School
Thursday, August 17, 2017
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was made aware on Thursday, at approximately 10 a.m., of an altercation between two students at Orchard Knob Middle School.
Hamilton County Sheriff’s detectives, along with Hamilton County Sheriff’s school resource officers, have determined that one child did receive a minor injury that did not require immediate medical treatment.
The student causing the injury was taken into custody and transferred to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.