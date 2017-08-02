Historic Control Tower At Chattanooga Choo Choo Knocked Down

Wednesday, August 2, 2017

An historic train control tower at the rear of the Chattanooga Choo Choo was knocked down by a construction crew on Tuesday.

The Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum had been working to try to move the quaint brick tower to its property in East Chattanooga.

TVRM officials declined comment on Wednesday morning.

The project manager for a luxury apartment complex going in at the site said he was in Atlanta and check on its status. The official of LIV Development, of Birmingham, said he had been working with TVRM on the museum moving the tower.

Owners of the Choo Choo recently sold land at the rear of the complex to the development firm.

Jon Kinsey, Choo Choo owner, told the Times Free Press the control tower "is of minimal interest."

However, a number of citizens and railroad buffs said it was an important piece of the city's rich railroad past.

It was constructed around 1905 at the time of the construction of the Terminal Station.

The trolley that once ran at the Choo Choo has been moved to the railroad museum, where it is to be refurbished.

A large section of the former train station has been converted into a restaurant and entertainment complex.