6 Arrested In Drug Operation On Lookout Mountain

Wednesday, August 2, 2017

Six people have been arrested in connection with a drug operation on the Georgia side of Lookout Mountain.

Agents with the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force on Tuesday executed a search warrant at 5091 Lula Lake Road in the Hinkle community.

The search led to the seizure of a large amount of meth, marijuana, hashish and cash.

Those charged were Caleb H. Harper, 24, of 5091 Lula Lake Road; Timothy W. Vaughn III, 29, of 5390 Lula Lake Road; Terry Labron Mitchelle, 23, of 774 Griffin Road; Alisha Dianne Cadorette, 29, of 31 Craig Road; Lauren Taylor Lyons, 25, of 151 Old Payne's Chapel Road, and Noah Lee Carter, 25, of 3911 Forest Highland Dr., Chattanooga.

Later in the day, agents discovered a marijuana grow operation at 1712 Highway 27 South, LaFayette, Ga.

There were 41 marijuana plants seized.

Charges and arrests are pending.