 Wednesday, August 2, 2017 83.3°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Police Charge Ivey With Taking Part In Robbery in Lookout Valley

Wednesday, August 2, 2017
Jonathan Ivey
Jonathan Ivey

Police have charged Jonathan Ivey with taking part in a March 20 robbery on Patten Chapel Road in Lookout Valley.

Ivey, 18, of 3452 Van Buren St., is charged with aggravated robbery.

A couple said they were waiting in a parking lot behind a hotel for someone to arrive to sell them marijuana.

They said a silver Honda Civic pulled up with a white male driver and a black male passenger.

The black male exited the car and pointed a handgun at the couple. He left after he was given $48.

The couple said they knew the white male as Jonathan. He was later identified as Jonathan Ivey and was picked out of a photo lineup. 


August 11, 2017

Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News; Win 1st Edition Copy Of Chattanooga's Story

August 2, 2017

Police Charge Ivey With Taking Part In Robbery in Lookout Valley

August 2, 2017

2 AM Bulldozing Leaves Red Bank Neighbor In Mess


Win a copy of the first edition of Chattanooga's Story - the richly illustrated history of Chattanooga by John Wilson that was first issued in 1980. The book is long out of print, but ... (click for more)

Police have charged Jonathan Ivey with taking part in a March 20 robbery on Patten Chapel Road in Lookout Valley. Ivey, 18, of 3452 Van Buren St., is charged with aggravated robbery. A ... (click for more)

Land that was once a one-and-a-third acre heavily wooded, gently sloping lot at 252 Hedgewood Drive in Red Bank is now muddy, flat and devoid of trees. Along one edge, there is also a deep, 200-foot ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News; Win 1st Edition Copy Of Chattanooga's Story

Win a copy of the first edition of Chattanooga's Story - the richly illustrated history of Chattanooga by John Wilson that was first issued in 1980. The book is long out of print, but a few copies have come available. Chattanoogan.com is giving away copies to two different lucky winners in a contest. To enter, email us that you have liked us on Facebook and/or Twitter ... (click for more)

Police Charge Ivey With Taking Part In Robbery in Lookout Valley

Police have charged Jonathan Ivey with taking part in a March 20 robbery on Patten Chapel Road in Lookout Valley. Ivey, 18, of 3452 Van Buren St., is charged with aggravated robbery. A couple said they were waiting in a parking lot behind a hotel for someone to arrive to sell them marijuana. They said a silver Honda Civic pulled up with a white male driver and a black male ... (click for more)

Opinion

How My Father Lived To Be 100 Through Organ Donation

My father, Austin Golden, had dreams of living to be 100 years old. Sadly, those dreams were cut short when he fell and passed away suddenly at the age of 85. But I believe my father was able to live those extra 15 years, and perhaps more, by saving the life of another through organ donation.  I remember speaking on the phone with my father the morning of April 15, 2015, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Zuckerberg Woman

Before I wrote a column on Randi Zuckerberg for Monday I’m betting there are not a dozen in my wide circle of friends who ever heard of the woman. In the way of the South, the first thing most people ask is who she is, then who are her people. Zuckerberg’s most salient identifier is that her brother is the Facebook guy, founder Mark Zuckerberg. She was a huge part of Facebook’s ... (click for more)

Sports

Vol John Kelly On RBs: 'We're Going To Be Physical, Tough'

The intensity and physicality picked up at Haslam Field on Tuesday evening as Tennessee held its third practice of fall camp. "I thought we had a really productive day,” Vols coach Butch Jones said after the team’s third practice. "I liked our mindset with the way we came out – probably the best practice No. 3 that we’ve had, but we have a lot of work to do.” Jones, ... (click for more)

UTC's Warren Named Preseason All-American

UTC senior linebacker Dale Warren was named a preseason All-American Monday.  He earned a spot on the STATS FCS Preseason All-America Third Team.  Warren is a 6-0, 225-pound senior linebacker from Covington, Ga.  He was a first team All-Southern Conference performer last season, leading the SoCon with 19.0 TFLs.  He also added 6.0 sacks.  He had ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors