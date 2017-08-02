Police Charge Ivey With Taking Part In Robbery in Lookout Valley

Wednesday, August 2, 2017

Police have charged Jonathan Ivey with taking part in a March 20 robbery on Patten Chapel Road in Lookout Valley.

Ivey, 18, of 3452 Van Buren St., is charged with aggravated robbery.

A couple said they were waiting in a parking lot behind a hotel for someone to arrive to sell them marijuana.

They said a silver Honda Civic pulled up with a white male driver and a black male passenger.

The black male exited the car and pointed a handgun at the couple. He left after he was given $48.

The couple said they knew the white male as Jonathan. He was later identified as Jonathan Ivey and was picked out of a photo lineup.