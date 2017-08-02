 Wednesday, August 2, 2017 82.8°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Bradley Detectives Checking Into Incident Of Burned Child

Wednesday, August 2, 2017

Bradley County detectives are investigating an incident that reportedly took place in Bradley County regarding a child who was burned.

Authorities said, "At approximately 5:38 p.m. a call was received through the Bradley County 911 Communications Center regarding the burned child who was transported to Tennova Hospital by a family member.

"The address was initially believed to lie within Polk County, but our agency has now learned it actually falls in the jurisdiction of Bradley County. The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office was never notified about the details of this incident until we received numerous inquiries from local media outlets.

"Upon researching through the 911 Communications Center a sheriff’s office patrol deputy was dispatched to the hospital but cancelled before arriving when advised the location of the incident was located within Polk County. The Criminal Investigations Division is actively probing the circumstances that led to the child being burned, and further details will be released as they become available."


