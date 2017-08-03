Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ATCHLEY, MICHAEL EDWARD
6 WEBB CIRCLE REDBANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
---
BAKER, PHILLIP SCOTT
8443 CHAMBERS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
---
BARR, JEFFREY NEIL
3917 WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
BESS, MICHAEL WILLIAM
4417 OAKWOOD DRIVE APT 1109 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BRAMLETT, LAURA H
610 W 12TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023701
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BULLOCH, ERNEST HAROLD
2111 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BURK, STEVEN ALAN
7734 HARPER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CAMPBELL, BARBARA JEAN
334 HULLANDER HOLLOW ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CARPENTER, CHERYL ANNETTE
814 SOUTH SEMINOLE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SHOPLIFTING
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
CARTER, JIMMY SHANTEL
510 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER
---
DANIEL, MARKETA NICOLE
7813 CELESTE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
DANIELS, TAMARA QUANTAY
1936 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DETRE, CHARLES THOMAS
3129 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 30747
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
DOBBINS, RICHARD EUGENE
7217 WOLFTEVER DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT)
---
ELKINS, MARK OTIS
434 HULLANDER HOLLOW ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
EPPS, LEONTA DEMON
3703 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
EVETT, JASON PAUL
832 MCRORY DRIVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
---
FLERL, TIFFANY PAIGE
5734 CHANCE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OVER $1,000.00
---
FORD, KOBEAI RAASHARD
1805 BENNINGTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
FRANKLIN, LAQUNDA
888 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064110
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GRAHAM, MICHAEL LEE
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD, APT 1502 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GRIFFITH, JAMES WILLIAM
1278 AURORA AVENUE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
HAAKON, PAUL A
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022776
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HAMLIN, ALIXANDRA BALLANTYNE
3400 LISA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HENLEY, AMANDA RENEE
4111 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT)
---
HURT, MARK ANTHONY
104 WOODCRAFT COURT NASHVILLE, 37214
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
JACKSON, TERRY HOWARD
11229 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JENKINS, DARREN RUSSELL
1435 CYPRESS ST. CT. CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(CRIMINAL SIMULATION)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(CRIMINAL SIMULATION)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
JOHNSON, DAVID
3813 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
KIER, GERALD RAY
1951 NEWMAN CAMPBELL RD WILLIAMSBURG, 40769
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY OF AUTO
---
KNIGHT, TAMILLIA SHONTAY
2417 NIMITZ STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
KRANSKE, PHILIP AUGUST
9136 WOODSTREAM LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LANKFORD, CHAZ J
2417 NIMITZ ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MCGILL, CHRISTINA JACQUELYN
3615 S BENTON AVE KANSAS CITY, 64128
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
RIVERS, TRESSIE TALEFERRA
5024 GULF VIEW DRIVE BRAINERD, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROBINSON, TICALVIUS
2104 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
ROLAX, LADARRIUS MEGALE
6 NORTH WILLOW STREET 25 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
RUPERT, TIMOTHY CHARLES
1920 GUNBARREL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SAENZ, MARCUS DANE
6541 HWY 157 RISING FAWN, 30738
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE ASSAULT)
---
SHIPLEY, STEPHANIE MICHELLE
1110 A THOMAS LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SHROPSHIRE, QUENTRELL
5411 WINNISPAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SIMCOX, BRIAN KEITH
144 VALLEYBROOK CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
SMITH, BENJAMIN MICHAEL
1638 CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, JENNA LEIGH
321 CELESTIAL LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
---
STALYON, WILLIAM STEVE
5713 JANA LN HIXSON, 373434188
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
STAMPER, CODY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SWINNEY, JOSHUA BRYNN
1433 WALKER ROAD CHATWORTH, 30705
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TAYLOR, RAHEEM LARRY
5210 HICKORY WOOD LANE APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
TAYLOR, THEODORE VAN
3337 PINEWOOD AVE APT. A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CHILD SUPPORT DOCKET #04D1390
---
TIMMONS, ROBERT DEWAYNE
1 EAST 11TH STREET APT 1011 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ZANDONA, MICHAEL ANTONIO
307 4TH AVE SW WINCHESTER, 37398
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
