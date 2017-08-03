Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, August 3, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ATCHLEY, MICHAEL EDWARD

6 WEBB CIRCLE REDBANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

HARASSMENT

---

BAKER, PHILLIP SCOTT

8443 CHAMBERS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

---

BARR, JEFFREY NEIL

3917 WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT

---

BESS, MICHAEL WILLIAM

4417 OAKWOOD DRIVE APT 1109 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BRAMLETT, LAURA H

610 W 12TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023701

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BULLOCH, ERNEST HAROLD

2111 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BURK, STEVEN ALAN

7734 HARPER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

CAMPBELL, BARBARA JEAN

334 HULLANDER HOLLOW ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CARPENTER, CHERYL ANNETTE

814 SOUTH SEMINOLE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

SHOPLIFTING

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

---

CARTER, JIMMY SHANTEL

510 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER

---

DANIEL, MARKETA NICOLE

7813 CELESTE LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

DANIELS, TAMARA QUANTAY

1936 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DETRE, CHARLES THOMAS

3129 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 30747

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

DOBBINS, RICHARD EUGENE

7217 WOLFTEVER DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT)

---

ELKINS, MARK OTIS

434 HULLANDER HOLLOW ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

EPPS, LEONTA DEMON

3703 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

---

EVETT, JASON PAUL

832 MCRORY DRIVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---FLERL, TIFFANY PAIGE5734 CHANCE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OVER $1,000.00---FORD, KOBEAI RAASHARD1805 BENNINGTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---FRANKLIN, LAQUNDA888 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064110Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---GRAHAM, MICHAEL LEE7310 STANDIFER GAP RD, APT 1502 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---GRIFFITH, JAMES WILLIAM1278 AURORA AVENUE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---HAAKON, PAUL A1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022776Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HAMLIN, ALIXANDRA BALLANTYNE3400 LISA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HENLEY, AMANDA RENEE4111 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT)---HURT, MARK ANTHONY104 WOODCRAFT COURT NASHVILLE, 37214Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---JACKSON, TERRY HOWARD11229 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JENKINS, DARREN RUSSELL1435 CYPRESS ST. CT. CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION(CRIMINAL SIMULATION)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(CRIMINAL SIMULATION)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)---JOHNSON, DAVID3813 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---KIER, GERALD RAY1951 NEWMAN CAMPBELL RD WILLIAMSBURG, 40769Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY OF AUTO---KNIGHT, TAMILLIA SHONTAY2417 NIMITZ STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---KRANSKE, PHILIP AUGUST9136 WOODSTREAM LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LANKFORD, CHAZ J2417 NIMITZ ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MCGILL, CHRISTINA JACQUELYN3615 S BENTON AVE KANSAS CITY, 64128Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT---RIVERS, TRESSIE TALEFERRA5024 GULF VIEW DRIVE BRAINERD, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ROBINSON, TICALVIUS2104 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---ROLAX, LADARRIUS MEGALE6 NORTH WILLOW STREET 25 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---RUPERT, TIMOTHY CHARLES1920 GUNBARREL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SAENZ, MARCUS DANE6541 HWY 157 RISING FAWN, 30738Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE ASSAULT)---SHIPLEY, STEPHANIE MICHELLE1110 A THOMAS LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SHROPSHIRE, QUENTRELL5411 WINNISPAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FORFAILURE TO APPEAR---SIMCOX, BRIAN KEITH144 VALLEYBROOK CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---SMITH, BENJAMIN MICHAEL1638 CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, JENNA LEIGH321 CELESTIAL LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF IDENTITY---STALYON, WILLIAM STEVE5713 JANA LN HIXSON, 373434188Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---STAMPER, CODY727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---SWINNEY, JOSHUA BRYNN1433 WALKER ROAD CHATWORTH, 30705Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---TAYLOR, RAHEEM LARRY5210 HICKORY WOOD LANE APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---TAYLOR, THEODORE VAN3337 PINEWOOD AVE APT. A CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARCHILD SUPPORT DOCKET #04D1390---TIMMONS, ROBERT DEWAYNE1 EAST 11TH STREET APT 1011 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ZANDONA, MICHAEL ANTONIO307 4TH AVE SW WINCHESTER, 37398Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

