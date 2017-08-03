Radio Personality, Longtime Voice Of The Mocs Facing Charges After Incident With Daughter

Thursday, August 3, 2017

A local radio personality and longtime Voice of the Mocs is facing charges after an incident on Wednesday night with his 12-year-old daughter.

James Lee "JR" Reynolds III was charged with aggravated domestic assault and aggravated child abuse.

A county deputy said he was dispatched to the Reynolds home in Ooltewah on a possible domestic violence call.

He found Wendy Reynolds standing with two children by the road.

Ms. Reynolds said her husband and daughter had been in a physical altercation. She said her husband was arguing with the daughter over her use of the phone as well as a fight she had with her little sister.

She said she saw her husband grab the older daughter and push her against the couch.

The daughter told the deputy that her father choked her by grabbing her around the neck and pinching her nose closed. She said he then pushed her against the couch.

The deputy said he observed red marks around the girl's neck as well as on her back.

Both the girl and Ms. Reynolds provided the deputy with signed written statements "attesting to the assault."

The deputy said James Reynolds denied grabbing or choking his daughter. He said he escorted her to her room and pushed her onto her bed.

The deputy said, "Based on the statements made, as well as my observations on scene, I took Mr. Reynolds into custody."

He said after he had handcuffed James Reynolds, he said, "You have no idea what you've done. You've ruined my life and my reputation."

He then complained that the handcuffs were too tight. The deputy said he checked them and found they were in the standard range.

He then transported him to the County Jail for booking.

James Reynolds has broadcast UTC football and men's basketball for over three decades.

He has long had a morning program on WGOW Talk Radio.