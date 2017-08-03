 Thursday, August 3, 2017 85.8°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Corker, Graham Praise Committee Passage Of Taylor Force Act

Thursday, August 3, 2017

U.S. Senators Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Thursday praised Senate Foreign Relations Committee passage of legislation demanding the Palestinian Authority end its policy of rewarding terrorism.

The Taylor Force Act, legislation introduced by Senators Graham and Corker this week, would restrict U.S. economic aid to the West Bank and Gaza until the Palestinian Authority stops paying terrorists guilty of violence against Israelis and Americans. The bill is named after a Vanderbilt University graduate student who was killed in a terrorist attack in Tel Aviv last year. 

“We absolutely cannot accept a policy that rewards acts of terrorism like the one that tragically took the life of Taylor Force,” said Senator Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. “This legislation will force the Palestinian Authority to make a choice: either face the consequences of stoking violence or end this detestable practice immediately. I thank Senator Graham for his important role in this effort and look forward to this bill becoming law.” 

“I want to thank Chairman Corker for bringing the Taylor Force Act up for consideration,” said Senator Graham. “This bill shines a light on the very real problem of ‘Pay to Slay.’ Taylor was an American hero who was brutally murdered at the hands of terrorists. Yet instead of condemning this horrific attack – and so many others like it – the Palestinian Authority rewards terrorists.  These rewards for terrorist attacks are inconsistent with American values. They are inconsistent with decency. And they are certainly inconsistent with peace. Simply put, you can’t be a partner in peace when you are paying people to commit acts of terror.  It is long past time to let the Palestinian Authority know that these practices are wholly unacceptable.”   

Text of the bill is available here.


August 11, 2017

Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News; Win 1st Edition Copy Of Chattanooga's Story

August 3, 2017

Corker, Graham Praise Committee Passage Of Taylor Force Act

August 3, 2017

Radio Personality, Longtime Voice Of The Mocs Facing Charges After Incident With Daughter


Win a copy of the first edition of Chattanooga's Story - the richly illustrated history of Chattanooga by John Wilson that was first issued in 1980. The book is long out of print, but ... (click for more)

U.S. Senators Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Thursday praised Senate Foreign Relations Committee passage of legislation demanding the Palestinian Authority end its policy ... (click for more)

A local radio personality and longtime Voice of the Mocs is facing charges after an incident on Wednesday night with his 12-year-old daughter. James Lee "JR" Reynolds III was charged with ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News; Win 1st Edition Copy Of Chattanooga's Story

Win a copy of the first edition of Chattanooga's Story - the richly illustrated history of Chattanooga by John Wilson that was first issued in 1980. The book is long out of print, but a few copies have come available. Chattanoogan.com is giving away copies to two different lucky winners in a contest. To enter, email us that you have liked us on Facebook and/or Twitter ... (click for more)

Corker, Graham Praise Committee Passage Of Taylor Force Act

U.S. Senators Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Thursday praised Senate Foreign Relations Committee passage of legislation demanding the Palestinian Authority end its policy of rewarding terrorism. The Taylor Force Act, legislation introduced by Senators Graham and Corker this week, would restrict U.S. economic aid to the West Bank and Gaza until the Palestinian ... (click for more)

Opinion

Enough Is Enough Property Tax Increase - And Response

"The goal is to make sure that more seniors can stay in their homes and make sure that more people can live the life that they want here in our city," Berke told several dozen elderly Chattanoogans.  What about my ability to live the life I want in our city? I already pay the city and county over $300 per month to live in my own house. For this, I get constant petty crime, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Ara Parseghian's Legacy

One year, this well back in the day, the NCAA asked a small crowd of sports writers from around the country to come to their headquarters in Kansas City. They also asked an equal number of the top college football coaches. The idea was for us – as one group -- to spend two or three days with each other and not only were there some great stories told but a lot of good friendships ... (click for more)

Sports

Mini-Plans Available For UTC Football

  The Chattanooga Mocs are offering Mini-Plans for the upcoming football home game schedule at Finely Stadium.  Fans can pick and three games, starting at $57 for general admission seats. Officials said, "This is a great way to get tickets for selected games that best fit your schedule.  It is also a flexible opportunity to support new Coach Tom Arth in his ... (click for more)

Lookouts Jon Rodriquez Named Southern League Player Of The Month For July

The Southern League has announced that Lookouts first baseman Jon Rodriguez has been named the Southern League Player of the Month for the month of July.  Rodriguez posted jaw dropping statistics during the month of July, as he finished the month with a league best, .383 batting average (44-for-115). In 29 games played, Rodriguez collected 13 doubles, six home runs, ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors