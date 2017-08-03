9 Apply For Circuit Judgeship Being Vacated By Neil Thomas

Thursday, August 3, 2017

– The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will consider nine applicants when it meets August 30, 2017 in Chattanooga to select nominees for the Circuit Court vacancy in the 11th Judicial District – Hamilton County. The vacancy was created by the Honorable W. Neil Thomas III who announced that he is retiring effective October 5, 2017.

The applicants are:

Curtis L. Bowe, III

Joseph G. DeGaetano

James F. Exum, III

Kyle E. Hedrick

Thomas M. Horne

Alix C. Michel

Jennifer K. Peck

Ron D. Powers

Catherine M. White





The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will interview the applicants on Wednesday, August 30, 2017, at theChattanoogan Hotel, 1201 Broad Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402.

The meeting will include a public hearing starting at 9:00 a.m. EDT, during which anyone may express their opinions in opposition to the applicants. The public hearing followed by the interviews will be open to the public.

The Commission is expected to vote immediately following the interviews and forward three names to Gov. Bill Haslam for his consideration.

Completed applications of all the candidates can be found on TNCourts.gov.