Berke Names David Roddy As New Police Chief

Friday, August 4, 2017

Mayor Andy Berke on Friday morning announced that he has selected acting Chief David Roddy as the new Chattanooga police chief.

He made the announcement at the Police Services Center on Amnicola Highway.

A five-person search committee named by the mayor chose acting Chief Roddy, Assistant Chief Edwin McPherson, and Captain Todd Chamberlain of the Los Angeles Police Department as finalists.

Mayor Berke said he had sought someone "worthy of the people who do this' and who would "help inspire these officers."

He noted he had been second in command to former Chief Fred Fletcher for the past three years.

The mayor said Chief Roddy leads by example, understands that the job is about community and safety and not just about catching people, understands that it is important to pay attention to victims and not just perpetrators, and he has organizational know how.

He said he had been integral in reorganizing the department and in improving the police pay system.

Mayor Berke said, "There were extraordinarily gifted candidates that I had to choose from."

Chief Roddy said, "Thank you for the confidence you have placed in me."

He said many in the community took part in making the selection process "fair and transparent."

The new chief said, "I knew I wanted to be a police officer from the time I was a kid" after seeing "kids get picked on."

He said, "I knew my direction in life was to help protect those who could not protect themselves."

Chief Roddy said officers contribute from helping to change a tire to saving a life.

He said police officers "are heroes who stand between violence and the community."

The officer for nearly 23 years said there will be a focus "on individuals who willfully do harm."

Also, he said officers will be involved in mentoring youth and in reaching new ties with community members."

He thanked his wife, Shannon, of over 20 years for her support through his career.

 

 

 

 

 


