Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ANDERSON, STEPHANIE JANETTE
6737 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
ARWOOD, CHRISTOPHER M
66 SAVANNAH HIGHWAY FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
---
AUSTIN, APRIL RENEE
2301 E 18TH STREET PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 374045204
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BAILEY, HUNTER ALEXANDER
6427 HIGHWAY 301 TRENTON, 307525200
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA)
---
BOWLING, QUADARIUS DEONTE
4016 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072603
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT)
---
BOYD, DEANA WILKEY
4025 OAKWOOD DR APT 302 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BROWN, CRYSTAL D
721 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BROWN, WALLACE BRENT
5502 CHANCE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BURNETT, AUDRI PATRICE
7763 BASSWOOD DRIVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
---
BURNETTE, BRUCE EDWARD
3727 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT/AGGRAVATED
---
BURNS, ROBERT CHARLES
1345 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
BUSH, CLARISSA MONIQUE
201 EADS ST APT 423 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
CARRUTHERS, EWING CARL
5 KELLYS FERRY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CARTER, COREY LESEAN
2812 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CLARK, JUSTIN ANDREW
4307 FOUNTAIN AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CIVIL RIGHTS INTIMIDATION
---
CLARK, TONYA MICHELLE
211 SUGARCREEK RD GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CLINE, JANELL MAXINE
5413 CONNELL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAVIS, JAMES RUSSELL
1017 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374155705
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY GA)
---
DAVIS, KRISTY LYNN
8339 HIGHWAY 337 LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF MERCHANDISE $500-$1000
---
DAVIS, MARVIN D
804 MOSS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
DOANE, MIRANDA PAIGE
536 COTTER STREET RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
DURHAM, MCKENZIE G
5 KELLYS FERRY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
ECHOLS, LEBRON CALVIN
2710 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062538
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
---
FISH, MARGARET CHRISTINA
168 KEITH VALLEY ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
GOINES, MICHAEL DERON
203 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374041708
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.
MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
HARRIS, MICHAEL WASHINGTON
5475 BLOCKER STREET OLIVE BRANCH, 38654
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
HAYES, PATRICK RYAN
5809 WENTWORTH AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
HEATHINGTON, DELANEY THOMAS
4512 OAKLAND AVE APT#B CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
HENSON, JAMES TIMOTHY
435 26TH ST NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
---
HULGAN, MICHAEL RYAN
305 COUNTY ROAD 458 FORT PAYNE, 35968
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
---
JENKINS, AMBER NICOLE
3223 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED
---
JONES, MAURICE A
492 PIONEER DRIVE DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
LAWSON, EARNEST LEE
211 SUGAR CREEK RD GEORGETOWN, 373366214
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
---
MULLICAN, PATRICK J
702 NORTH HIGH ST WINCHESTER, 37398
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
NELSON, RHONDA RENEE
1601 SHAHAN LN BIRCHWOOD, 373086900
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
---
NEWBERRY, BILLY JOE
733 LUPTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
NEWBERRY, TALMADGE DEWEY
31 CRESTVIEW DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF SERVICE UNDER 500)
---
OBERG, BRITTANY J
509 EAST 52ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
PARKS, ASHUNTI LANEE
2166 OCOEE APT 2163 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DISORDERLY CONDUCT)
---
PEOPLES, LASHONDA
7827 OPAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PERRON, JASON
212 WALNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
PLANER, GENE WILLIAM
1268 TOWNE HILLS DR HIXSON,
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT
---
RAMSEY, MARLIN D
7159 HOLLAD LN APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
REYNOLDS, JAMES L
6911 FLAGSTONE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
---
RUTHERFORD, JEFFREY LEE
10029 HUNTER TRACE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY( OVER 1000)
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
SMITH, ANTIONE DEVON
3004 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071605
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
SMITH, DEWAYNE DOMINQUE
1708 MITCHELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
---
SMITH, MORIAH HALI
1022 OLD ALABAMA MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SPECK, NICHOLAS WAYNE
9219 BRETT LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
STEVENSON, JOSHUA LYNN
538 8TH ST. NW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
TATE, BILLY
2015 RAWLLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
TROGDON, JOSEPH LAWRENCE
1323 HWY 39 ENGLEWOOD, 37329
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
TWEEDELL, WILLIAM A
1669 PEEKSVILLE ROAD LOCUST GROVE, 30248
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
VANDERGRIFF, CHRISTY L
220 COLVER ST RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
VOLPE, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
4545 TIMBERLINKS DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METHAPHETAMINE
---
WALTON, ANTONIO DEMETRIUS
6314 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
---
WEST, ANDREA REGINA
4208 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT( DOMESTIC)
---
WHITE, MATTHEW CODY
3711 EAST ABERCROMBIE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WIGFALL, KENNETH LEE
57 W 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374083044
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WILLIAMS, VINCENT RAY
110 ARNOLD DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METH
---
WOOD, JACK F
7711 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
