Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, August 4, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, STEPHANIE JANETTE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/27/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
ARWOOD, CHRISTOPHER M
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/04/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
AUSTIN, APRIL RENEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/14/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BAILEY, HUNTER ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/23/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA)
BOWLING, QUADARIUS DEONTE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/14/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
BOYD, DEANA WILKEY
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 06/21/1963
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BROWN, WALLACE BRENT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/15/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BURNETT, AUDRI PATRICE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • CHILD NEGLECT
BURNETTE, BRUCE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/09/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT/AGGRAVATED
BURNS, ROBERT CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

BUSH, CLARISSA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/28/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
CARRUTHERS, EWING CARL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/26/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CARTER, COREY LESEAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/06/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLARK, JUSTIN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/10/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • CIVIL RIGHTS INTIMIDATION
CLARK, TONYA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/02/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CLINE, JANELL MAXINE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/28/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, JAMES RUSSELL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/14/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY GA)
DAVIS, KRISTY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/28/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF MERCHANDISE $500-$1000
DAVIS, MARVIN D
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/17/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOANE, MIRANDA PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/24/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

DURHAM, MCKENZIE G
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FISH, MARGARET CHRISTINA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/24/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
GOINES, MICHAEL DERON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/15/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
HAYES, PATRICK RYAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/29/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
HENSON, JAMES TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/08/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
HULGAN, MICHAEL RYAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/19/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
JENKINS, AMBER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/21/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED
OBERG, BRITTANY J
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/06/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PARKS, ASHUNTI LANEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/29/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DISORDERLY CONDUCT)
PEOPLES, LASHONDA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/10/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PERRON, JASON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/14/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PLANER, GENE WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/14/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT
RAMSEY, MARLIN D
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/01/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, DEWAYNE DOMINQUE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/05/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
SMITH, MORIAH HALI
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/28/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
STEVENSON, JOSHUA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/15/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
TATE, BILLY
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 10/16/1952
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
TWEEDELL, WILLIAM A
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALTON, ANTONIO DEMETRIUS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
WHITE, MATTHEW CODY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/27/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, VINCENT RAY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/14/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METH


