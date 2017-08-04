 Friday, August 4, 2017 86.4°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Small Fire At Silverdale Baptist Academy Contained By Sprinkler System

Friday, August 4, 2017

A small fire at Silverdale Baptist Academy on Friday morning was contained by the school's sprinkler system.

 
Chattanooga firefighters responded to a fire alarm around 4:30 a.m. at the school at 7236 Bonny Oaks Dr.
Lt. Joe Ervin with Quint 7 said the firefighters located the fire in a utility room. Fortunately, the sprinkler system activated and completely extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. Water from the sprinkler heads was still flowing until the firefighters were able to shut it off. 

The dollar loss from the fire was estimated at $2,000, and there was some significant waster damage. However, the sprinkler system saved the whole structure, which is valued at $4 million.
 
The firefighters believe the fire may have originated around a melted mop bucket in the utility room. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

Officials said, "This morning around 5:30 a.m., we were notified that the fire alarm had been activated at the Academy. A fire initiated from a storage closet but was contained by our sprinkler system.

 

"The Academy did not sustain any structural damage, only water damage. Service professionals are already in the Academy and cleaning up the water. We are thankful on so many levels and praise Jesus that we can continue business as usual today.


"The primary entrance at the elementary building will be closed today. All Academy business should be conducted through the high school entrance at door #1 as we allow our faculty, staff, and service professionals to continue their efforts of restoration."


