HCSO Corrections Corporal Placed On Suspension With Pay

Friday, August 4, 2017

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division concluded an investigation into an allegation of misconduct by an employee with the Sheriff’s Office.At the conclusion of the investigation, the details of the inquiry were brought to the Hamilton County District Attorney’s office by HCSO investigators for review.Upon examination by the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office, it was recommended the facts of the case be presented to the Hamilton County Grand Jury.After hearing testimony on the case, the Grand Jury returned an indictment on Corrections Corporal Gene Planer.On Aug. 3, Corporal Planer was arrested and charged with one count of official misconduct. The Sheriff has placed Corporal Planer on suspension with pay up to 14 days per policy.As this is an active case which is pending proceedings in Criminal Court, there will be no further information or details released by the HCSO.Moving forward, any potential information released regarding this matter will most likely come from the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office, officials said.