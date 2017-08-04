Cornerstones, Inc. Acquires Historic Chattanooga Building; Historic Preservation Organization Issues RFP To Find New Owner

Friday, August 4, 2017





Cornerstones, Inc. Friday announced their acquisition of a historic property on Chattanooga's Southside and requests proposals for the purchase and historic rehabilitation of its property and building known as the Wasson Car Works/Ross Meehan Building located immediately adjacent to First Tennessee Pavilion,1791 Reggie White Blvd., between Main and 23rd Streets in Chattanooga.The Wasson Car Works/Ross Meehan Building was built in 1875 and is located across the street from Finley Stadium and adjacent to the First Tennessee Pavilion, both of which are major regional event venues and owned by the City of Chattanooga/Hamilton County government.They donated the property to Cornerstones, Inc. to oversee the historic restoration of the building.“All those interested and would be a good community partner in adaptively reusing this historic structure and putting it back into productive use are encouraged to submit a proposal," said Ann Gray, executive director of Cornerstones.The deadline to submit a Letter of Intent is Aug. 31. For questions or to request a tour of the property with a guide, contact Cornerstones at 423-265-2825.“Cornerstones is now the proud owner of this most historic property – one of the oldest buildings standing in the downtown - and we know that the opportunity to save it, preserve it, reuse it will and is very appealing to many people,” said Gray.--