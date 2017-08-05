Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
Here are the mug shots:
|ATCHESON, BRANDON JOEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/01/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR (EVADING)
- FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRUG PARA)
- FAILURE TO APPEAR (PROHIBITED WEAPON)
- FAILURE TO APPEAR (SCH VI FOR RESALE)
- FAILURE TO APPEAR (POSS OF SCH IV)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BARTON, MICHAEL DAKOTA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/19/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|BEAN, DAVID NASH
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/14/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- CONTEMPT OF COURT ( NON SUPPORT)
|
|BEARDEN, DENISE MINOR
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/11/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|BILLUPS, MALACHI
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/28/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
- CAR JACKING
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
|
|BONNER, CORDARRIUS JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/29/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPT FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
- EMPLOY FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD
|
|BREEDLOVE, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/15/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|BUCKNER, JACOB MARK
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/06/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY, GA)
|
|BULLOCH, KAPANESHA YVETTE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/26/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM
|
|COLVIN, JEWONE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/20/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING ON REVOKED)
|
|COX, BRANDICE LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/12/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY
|
|DAVIS, ADAM KEAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/11/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|DIXON, CAYLIN JEWELL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
|
|DOBBINS, RONNIE DYRAIL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/05/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|DOMINO, JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/10/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- FELONIIOUS POSSESSION OF HEROIN
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|ESPINOZA, JONATHAN LEO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/14/1996
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|FERGUSON, BRADLEY JEROME
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/22/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- HARASSMENT
|
|FREEMAN, LAWANDA FAYE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/06/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GARNER, CORNELIUS GERALD
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/28/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|GARRET, QUINESHA JANAY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/04/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GILL, ROBERT LUTHER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GRAVITT, DEAN J
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/29/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
|
|HEARD, ROBERT E
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/03/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|HOLLON, JESSICA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/22/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|HOOD, DENNIS CHADWICK
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/12/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JACKSON, SHERRY ANN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/22/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|JOHNSON, LISA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/05/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, PHIL EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 06/15/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|JONES, DAVID LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/23/1969
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|KEENER, AMANDA ALEXANDRIA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/05/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KING, DEBIASI SIRNARD
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/22/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SPEEDING
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|LATHAM, LYNDSEY ELAYNE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/24/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|LEDFORD, WILLIAM REX
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/12/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MATTHEWS, TAYLOR LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/21/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|MOORE, PATRICK FITZGERALD
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/06/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|NEVELS, DREAMA RENAE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/31/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|OZMAN, JAMES W
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/05/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|PALMS, RONALD HULL
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 11/26/1951
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|PARDUE, WILLIAM EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/19/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PASCUAL, JUAN PEDRO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/14/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PATTERSON, SAMUEL VERDELL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/27/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|PAYNE, CHARLES BRADLEY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/09/1976
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FORGERY
|
|PHILLIPS, WILLIAM LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 04/12/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|PINSON, JEFFREY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/17/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHUMACKER, EDWARD WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/26/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SMITH, ANTONIO TANA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/23/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, HUNTER GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/20/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, MARTIMUS CASLIN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/14/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|SMITH, ROBIN ANNETTE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/15/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SNOWDEN, TWALIA LASHELL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/19/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF SERVICES)
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|SOUTHERS, TEDRA MARQUIS
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/13/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS FIREARM WITH PRIOR CRI
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC AGG ASSAULT)
|
|STEFFA, NICHOLAS CARRIER
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/21/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ULLMAN, JEFFRAY L
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/24/1982
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WALSTON, MARY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/08/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WATKINS, REKITA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/27/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
|
|WEHUNT, KIMBERLY ANN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/28/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|WILEY, TIWANN RYDELL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/22/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|WILLIAMS, CHRISTA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(FALSE REPORTS)
|
|WRIGHT, WILLIAM WALTER
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 01/17/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
|