Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, August 5, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ATCHESON, BRANDON JOEL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FAILURE TO APPEAR (EVADING)

FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRUG PARA)

FAILURE TO APPEAR (PROHIBITED WEAPON)

FAILURE TO APPEAR (SCH VI FOR RESALE)

FAILURE TO APPEAR (POSS OF SCH IV)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

BEAN, DAVID NASH

1833 BAYHILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CONTEMPT OF COURT ( NON SUPPORT)

---

BEARDEN, DENISE MINOR

2730 APPLEBROOK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BILLUPS, MALACHI

3301 PINEWOOD APT 11 CHATTANOOGA, 374112623

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CAR JACKING

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

---

BONNER, CORDARRIUS JAMAL

2115 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ATTEMPT FIRST DEGREE MURDER

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

EMPLOY FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD

---

BREEDLOVE, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE

919 SUNNYDALE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

BUCKNER, JACOB MARK

109 PEACE STREET RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY, GA)

---

BULLOCH, KAPANESHA YVETTE

1239 POPLAR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM

---

COLVIN, JEWONE LEBRON

5112 WOODLANGER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

---

COX, BRANDICE LOUISE

817 GREEN POND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY

---

DAVIS, ADAM KEAN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

DIXON, CAYLIN JEWELL

3094 IGOU CROSSING DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS HEROIN WITH INTENT TO SELL O

---

ESPINOZA, JONATHAN LEO

1826 DOGWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

FERGUSON, BRADLEY JEROME

2009 LAYMAN ROAD, APT H64 ATHENS, 37303

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HARASSMENT

---

GARRET, QUINESHA JANAY

2614 ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

GILL, ROBERT LUTHER

1295 PRESTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GLADDEN, JEREMY RYAN

2456 MOUNT VERNON COHUTTA, 30710

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

GODFREY, CHRISTOPHER NATHAN

9 EAGLE LANDING DR FLINTSTONE, 30725

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

GOODWIN, CHARLES JR

1507 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063318

Age at Arrest: 72 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GRAVITT, DEAN J

2900 E 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000

---

HEARD, ROBERT E

2611 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HENSHALL, WILLIAM JOSEPH

4204 SHADY OAK DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HOOD, DENNIS CHADWICK

11490 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

JACKSON, SHERRY ANN

162 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

JOHNSON, LISA RENEE

3210 BROAD STREET APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

JOHNSON, PHIL EDWARD

701 N GERMANTOWN ROAD APT 409 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

JONES, DAVID LAMAR

1175 PINEVILLE ROAD APT 112 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

KEENER, AMANDA ALEXANDRIA

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

KING, DEBIASI SIRNARD

4315 SHAWHAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

LATHAM, LYNDSEY ELAYNE

928 MARBLE HILL ROAD FRIENDSVILLE, 37801

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

LEDFORD, WILLIAM REX

2404 BRIGGS AVENUE APT RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

MATTHEWS, TAYLOR LEBRON

334 CAMP JORDAN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MINOR, COURTNEY RANDI ELAINE

953 W ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374052641

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED

---

MOORE, PATRICK FITZGERALD

801 LINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

---

NEVELS, DREAMA RENAE

1234 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023712

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

OZMAN, JAMES W

1900 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

PALMS, RONALD HULL

2515 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

PARDUE, WILLIAM EDWARD

4393 BENTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

PASCUAL, JUAN PEDRO

1901 E.

12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---PATTERSON, SAMUEL VERDELL1536 N CATAWBA CHURCH AVE LENOIR, 286457308Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCT---PAYNE, CHARLES BRADLEY9109 BROYLES DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTYFORGERY---PHILLIPS, WILLIAM LORENZO2114 MILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PINSON, JEFFREY SCOTT210 EASTERLING ST #110 DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RAINES, THOMAS LEE2817 COUNTY RD 89 BRYANT, 35958Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---RICHARDS, JAMES STEWART8810 A SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FELONY VANDALISM OVER $500---SMITH, ANTONIO TANA727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---SMITH, HUNTER GREGORY7249 AVENTINE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, MARTIMUS CASLIN2709 CITICO AVE APT#G5 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---SMITH, ROBIN ANNETTE6924 SAVANNAH ESTATES DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---SNOWDEN, TWALIA LASHELL1324 GROVE STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF SERVICES)FAILURE TO APPEAR---SOUTHERS, TEDRA MARQUIS2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045806Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS FIREARM WITH PRIOR CRIVIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC AGG ASSAULT)---STARLING, KENNETH WINSTON100 ARLINGTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---STEFFA, NICHOLAS CARRIER711 BROAD ST SWEETWATER, 37874Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ULLMAN, JEFFRAY LHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WALSTON, MARY ELIZABETH1619 BARRY ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEAR---WATKINS, REKITA RENEE7879 LULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSTOP SIGN VIOLATION---WEHUNT, KIMBERLY ANN2756 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---WILEY, TIWANN RYDELL109 M STREET SOUTH PITSBURG, 37380Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---WILLIAMS, CHRISTA DANIELLE801 NORTH MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(FALSE REPORTS)---WRIGHT, WILLIAM WALTER9025 LEAMON ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

Here are the mug shots:

ATCHESON, BRANDON JOEL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/01/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR (EVADING)

FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRUG PARA)

FAILURE TO APPEAR (PROHIBITED WEAPON)

FAILURE TO APPEAR (SCH VI FOR RESALE)

FAILURE TO APPEAR (POSS OF SCH IV)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BARTON, MICHAEL DAKOTA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/19/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BEAN, DAVID NASH

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/14/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CONTEMPT OF COURT ( NON SUPPORT) BEARDEN, DENISE MINOR

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/11/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BILLUPS, MALACHI

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 03/28/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Charge(s):

CAR JACKING

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY BONNER, CORDARRIUS JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/29/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Charge(s):

ATTEMPT FIRST DEGREE MURDER

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

EMPLOY FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD BREEDLOVE, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/15/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) BUCKNER, JACOB MARK

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/06/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY, GA) BULLOCH, KAPANESHA YVETTE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/26/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM COLVIN, JEWONE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/20/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING ON REVOKED)

COX, BRANDICE LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/12/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY DAVIS, ADAM KEAN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/11/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) DIXON, CAYLIN JEWELL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/23/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500 DOBBINS, RONNIE DYRAIL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/05/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DOMINO, JUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/10/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

FELONIIOUS POSSESSION OF HEROIN

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ESPINOZA, JONATHAN LEO

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/14/1996

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FERGUSON, BRADLEY JEROME

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/22/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HARASSMENT FREEMAN, LAWANDA FAYE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/06/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT GARNER, CORNELIUS GERALD

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/28/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Charge(s):

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION GARRET, QUINESHA JANAY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/04/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

GILL, ROBERT LUTHER

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/13/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRAVITT, DEAN J

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/29/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000 HEARD, ROBERT E

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/03/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT HOLLON, JESSICA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/22/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Charge(s):

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS HOOD, DENNIS CHADWICK

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/12/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, SHERRY ANN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/22/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE JOHNSON, LISA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/05/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT JOHNSON, PHIL EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 06/15/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY JONES, DAVID LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 04/23/1969

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION KEENER, AMANDA ALEXANDRIA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/05/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KING, DEBIASI SIRNARD

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 04/22/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

FAILURE TO APPEAR LATHAM, LYNDSEY ELAYNE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/24/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR LEDFORD, WILLIAM REX

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 07/12/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT MATTHEWS, TAYLOR LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/21/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MOORE, PATRICK FITZGERALD

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/06/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) NEVELS, DREAMA RENAE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/31/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE OZMAN, JAMES W

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/05/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PALMS, RONALD HULL

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 11/26/1951

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PARDUE, WILLIAM EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 08/19/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PASCUAL, JUAN PEDRO

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/14/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PATTERSON, SAMUEL VERDELL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/27/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT PAYNE, CHARLES BRADLEY

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/09/1976

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORGERY PHILLIPS, WILLIAM LORENZO

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 04/12/1963

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PINSON, JEFFREY SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 06/17/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHUMACKER, EDWARD WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 10/26/1965

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SMITH, ANTONIO TANA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/23/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT SMITH, HUNTER GREGORY

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/20/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, MARTIMUS CASLIN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 09/14/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT) SMITH, ROBIN ANNETTE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 12/15/1964

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT SNOWDEN, TWALIA LASHELL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/19/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF SERVICES)

FAILURE TO APPEAR