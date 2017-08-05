 Saturday, August 5, 2017 71.2°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, August 5, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ATCHESON, BRANDON JOEL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR (EVADING)
FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRUG PARA)
FAILURE TO APPEAR (PROHIBITED WEAPON)
FAILURE TO APPEAR (SCH VI FOR RESALE)
FAILURE TO APPEAR (POSS OF SCH IV)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BEAN, DAVID NASH 
1833 BAYHILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CONTEMPT OF COURT ( NON SUPPORT)
---
BEARDEN, DENISE MINOR 
2730 APPLEBROOK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BILLUPS, MALACHI 
3301 PINEWOOD APT 11 CHATTANOOGA, 374112623 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CAR JACKING
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
---
BONNER, CORDARRIUS JAMAL 
2115 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ATTEMPT FIRST DEGREE MURDER
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
EMPLOY FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD
---
BREEDLOVE, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE 
919 SUNNYDALE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
BUCKNER, JACOB MARK 
109 PEACE STREET RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY, GA)
---
BULLOCH, KAPANESHA YVETTE 
1239 POPLAR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM
---
COLVIN, JEWONE LEBRON 
5112 WOODLANGER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
COX, BRANDICE LOUISE 
817 GREEN POND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY
---
DAVIS, ADAM KEAN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
DIXON, CAYLIN JEWELL 
3094 IGOU CROSSING DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONSPIRACY TO POSSESS HEROIN WITH INTENT TO SELL O
---
ESPINOZA, JONATHAN LEO 
1826 DOGWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
FERGUSON, BRADLEY JEROME 
2009 LAYMAN ROAD, APT H64 ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HARASSMENT
---
GARRET, QUINESHA JANAY 
2614 ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
GILL, ROBERT LUTHER 
1295 PRESTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GLADDEN, JEREMY RYAN 
2456 MOUNT VERNON COHUTTA, 30710 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GODFREY, CHRISTOPHER NATHAN 
9 EAGLE LANDING DR FLINTSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
GOODWIN, CHARLES JR 
1507 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063318 
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GRAVITT, DEAN J 
2900 E 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
---
HEARD, ROBERT E 
2611 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HENSHALL, WILLIAM JOSEPH 
4204 SHADY OAK DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HOOD, DENNIS CHADWICK 
11490 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JACKSON, SHERRY ANN 
162 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
JOHNSON, LISA RENEE 
3210 BROAD STREET APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
JOHNSON, PHIL EDWARD 
701 N GERMANTOWN ROAD APT 409 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
JONES, DAVID LAMAR 
1175 PINEVILLE ROAD APT 112 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
KEENER, AMANDA ALEXANDRIA 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KING, DEBIASI SIRNARD 
4315 SHAWHAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
LATHAM, LYNDSEY ELAYNE 
928 MARBLE HILL ROAD FRIENDSVILLE, 37801 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
LEDFORD, WILLIAM REX 
2404 BRIGGS AVENUE APT RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
MATTHEWS, TAYLOR LEBRON 
334 CAMP JORDAN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MINOR, COURTNEY RANDI ELAINE 
953 W ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374052641 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
---
MOORE, PATRICK FITZGERALD 
801 LINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
NEVELS, DREAMA RENAE 
1234 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023712 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
OZMAN, JAMES W 
1900 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PALMS, RONALD HULL 
2515 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PARDUE, WILLIAM EDWARD 
4393 BENTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PASCUAL, JUAN PEDRO 
1901 E.

12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PATTERSON, SAMUEL VERDELL 
1536 N CATAWBA CHURCH AVE LENOIR, 286457308 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
PAYNE, CHARLES BRADLEY 
9109 BROYLES DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
---
PHILLIPS, WILLIAM LORENZO 
2114 MILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PINSON, JEFFREY SCOTT 
210 EASTERLING ST #110 DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RAINES, THOMAS LEE 
2817 COUNTY RD 89 BRYANT, 35958 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
RICHARDS, JAMES STEWART 
8810 A SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FELONY VANDALISM OVER $500
---
SMITH, ANTONIO TANA 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
SMITH, HUNTER GREGORY 
7249 AVENTINE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, MARTIMUS CASLIN 
2709 CITICO AVE APT#G5 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
SMITH, ROBIN ANNETTE 
6924 SAVANNAH ESTATES DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
SNOWDEN, TWALIA LASHELL 
1324 GROVE STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF SERVICES)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SOUTHERS, TEDRA MARQUIS 
2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045806 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS FIREARM WITH PRIOR CRI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC AGG ASSAULT)
---
STARLING, KENNETH WINSTON 
100 ARLINGTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
STEFFA, NICHOLAS CARRIER 
711 BROAD ST SWEETWATER, 37874 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ULLMAN, JEFFRAY L 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WALSTON, MARY ELIZABETH 
1619 BARRY ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WATKINS, REKITA RENEE 
7879 LULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
---
WEHUNT, KIMBERLY ANN 
2756 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
WILEY, TIWANN RYDELL 
109 M STREET SOUTH PITSBURG, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
WILLIAMS, CHRISTA DANIELLE 
801 NORTH MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(FALSE REPORTS)
---
WRIGHT, WILLIAM WALTER 
9025 LEAMON ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

