Coonrod Reaching Out To Constituents On How She Should Vote On Roddy Appointment

Saturday, August 5, 2017

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said she is seeking input on how she should vote on the appointment of David Roddy as police chief.

She said, "I'm reaching out to my Constituents and all Clergy as well as, Business Owners in District 9 in reference to the upcoming vote of City Council members to confer the appointment of David Roddy as Chief of Police. I feel that my decision and vote will be vital to the communities that I have been elected to represent.



"District 9 has historically been one of the many communities greatly impacted by violence.

I am reaching out to you all personally and asking for all feedback and insight on who and why my vote should be casted to validate this appointment."