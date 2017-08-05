Leslie Lebron Walker Jr. Shot On Dodson Avenue Early Saturday Afternoon

Saturday, August 5, 2017

A man was shot on Dodson Avenue early Saturday afternoon.

At 1:01 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call.

The victim, 28-year-old Leslie Lebron Walker Jr., was located at the 1900 block of Dodson Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound.

His injuries were non-life threatening and he was treated on scene and released by Hamilton County EMS.

A crime scene was established on scene by investigators.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are following all leads.