Police Respond To 2 Different Shootings On Dodson Avenue; Man, 28, Hit; Then Boy, 7, Shot

Saturday, August 5, 2017

Police responded to two different shootings on Dodson Avenue over the weekend. A man, 28, was shot early Saturday afternoon. Then a seven-year-old boy was struck early Sunday morning.

At 1:01 p.m. Saturday, Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call.

The victim, 28-year-old Leslie Lebron Walker Jr., was located at the 1900 block of Dodson Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound.

His injuries were non-life threatening and he was treated on scene and released by Hamilton County EMS.

A crime scene was established on scene by investigators.

Then at 5:17 a.m. Sunday, Chattanooga Police responded to shots fired within the 600 block of Dodson Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located the boy suffering from an injury possibly related to the shots fired. The victim was given aid and transported to a local hospital by HCEMS with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said preliminary evidence suggests that the victim was struck by a high velocity object, such as a bullet or fragment.

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are investigating the incidentsand are following all actionable leads at this time.

If you have any information regarding the incidents please call the Chattanooga Police Department. You can remain anonymous.