Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).



III. Minute Approval.



IV. Special Presentation.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION



Public Works



a. MR-2017-057 Lima Tango Properties (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and

abandoning a sewer easement located at 5440 Mountain Creek Road, as detailed on

the attached map, and subject to certain conditions.

(Recommended for approvalby Public Works) (District 1)VI. Ordinances – First Reading:PLANNINGa. 2017-062 Pat Neuhoff of Neuhoff Taylor Architects and Lester & Southard Partners(C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot LineZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 4122 North Access Road, moreparticularly described herein, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-T/ZResidential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District2) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (Deferred from7/11/2017)2017-062 Pat Neuhoff of Neuhoff Taylor Architects and Lester & Southard Partners(C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot LineZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 4122 North Access Road, moreparticularly described herein, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-T/ZResidential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)b. 2017-082 Andre Shved (R-1 Residential Zone and RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zoneto R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperties located at 308 and 316 Oliver Street, more particularly described herein,from R-1 Residential Zone and RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-T/ZResidential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District2) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2017-082 Andre Shved (R-1 Residential Zone and RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zoneto R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperties located at 308 and 316 Oliver Street, more particularly described herein,from R-1 Residential Zone and RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-T/ZResidential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)c. 2017-083 Autumn Horton (M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone to C-2 ConvenienceCommercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of the property located at 6421 BonnyOaks Drive, more particularly described herein, from M-3 Warehouse and WholesaleZone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District5) (Recommended for approval by Planning and recommended for denial byStaff)2017-083 Autumn Horton (M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone to C-2 ConvenienceCommercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of the property located at 6421 BonnyOaks Drive, more particularly described herein, from M-3 Warehouse and WholesaleZone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)d. 2017-089 John Coffelt of BC Holdings (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-T/ZResidential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend ChattanoogaCity Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties locatedat 5330 Tennessee Avenue and 525 McGrath Street, more particularly describedherein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero LotLine Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approvalby Planning)2017-089 John Coffelt of BC Holdings (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-T/ZResidential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend ChattanoogaCity Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties locatedat 5330 Tennessee Avenue and 525 McGrath Street, more particularly describedherein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero LotLine Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2017-089 John Coffelt of BC Holdings (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-T/ZResidential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend ChattanoogaCity Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties locatedat 5330 Tennessee Avenue and 525 McGrath Street, more particularly describedherein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero LotLine Zone. (Applicant Version)POLICEe. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 25, Article III,Section 25-67, to renumber present Section 25-73, and to add a new Section 25-73relative to unlawful noises from off-road vehicles. (Sponsored by CouncilmanHenderson)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the acceptance of $260,874.90 related to the sale of 17.21acres at 7080 Discovery Drive, identified as Lot 31 of Enterprise South IndustrialPark, property jointly owned by the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County, withthe property being sold to Tag Manufacturing, Inc. (District 6) (Added bypermission of Chairman Mitchell)FINANCEb. A resolution authorizing the City Treasurer to renew Purchase Order No. 532669 toFIS/Link2Gov to supply financial charge card services for the City of Chattanoogafor a two (2) year renewal period from July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2018, in the amountof $242,000.00.PLANNINGc. MR-2017-114 Pratt Land and Development Company, LLC (Abandonment of PUD).A resolution abandoning a previously approved Special Exceptions Permit(Resolution No. 28895, Case No. 2016-190) for a Residential Planned UnitDevelopment for property located at 5424 Cassandra Smith Road, as detailed on theattached map. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)d. 2017-090 Pratt Land and Development Company, LLC (Special Exceptions Permit).A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a residential planned unitdevelopment for properties located at 5424 and 5428 Cassandra Smith Road.(District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)e. 2017-116 JHR Northgate, LLC/Sweet Melissa’s Billiards, LLC ? Melissa Smith(Special Exceptions Permit for Late Night Entertainment). A resolution approving aSpecial Exceptions Permit for use of a Late Night Entertainment facility located at1966 Northpoint Boulevard, Suite 126, Hixson, TN 37343, more particularlydescribed in the attached documents. (District 3)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksf. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for Arcadis U.S., Inc.relative to Contract No. W-12-027-101, Friars Branch Pump Station Improvements, aConsent Decree Project, for an increased amount of $164,074.75, for a revisedcontract amount not to exceed $1,457,052.75. (District 5) (Consent Decree)g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toenter into a Supplemental Agreement for Preliminary Engineering Services withNorfolk Southern Railway Company for the Central Avenue Extension and StormDrainage Separation Project under Norfolk Southern relative to locomotive storagetracks originating at MP336.20 CNO&TP, Contract No. S-15-007-801, for an amountnot to exceed $109,324.00. (District 8)h. A resolution to award Contract No. W-16-013-201 to J. Cumby Construction, Inc. ofCookeville, TN, Citico Pump Reliability Improvements, a Consent Decree supportedproject, in the amount of $7,375,000.00, with a contingency amount of $400,000.00,for an amount not to exceed $7,775,000.00. (District 8) (Consent Decree)i. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute an agreement with Hamilton Countyrelative to the Courts Community Service Program for Fiscal Year 2017-2018, for anamount not to exceed $60,000.00.j. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 25859 relative to funding property addressingHamilton County Government to extend the timeframe of the agreement to five (5)years beginning 2017, for a 2017-2018 payment not to exceed $67,220.00, and futurecompensation to be negotiated on an annual basis, as noted in the City/CountyMemorandum of Understanding dated May 19, 2006.k. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 (Final) to ChasePlumbing and Mechanical, Inc. of Chattanooga, TN, relative to Contract No.W-09-006-202, Spring Creek Pump Interceptor Rehabilitation Project, a ConsentDecree Project, for a decreased amount of $233,874.54, to release the remainingcontingency of $70,000.00, for a revised contract amount not to exceed $474,365.46.(Consent Decree)YOUTH AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENTl. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Youth and FamilyDevelopment to apply for, and if approved, accept a grant from Fifty Forward toprovide older adults the opportunities to receive transportation to participate inactivities and programs in their community, around the state, and out of the state, inthe amount of $149,300.00. (District 6)VIII. Purchases.IX. Other Business.a) A resolution to repeal Resolution No. 27969, adopted on August 5, 2014, andadopting new Rules of Operation for the Chattanooga City Council.X. 