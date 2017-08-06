Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).
III. Minute Approval.
IV. Special Presentation.
V. Ordinances – Final Reading:
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
a. MR-2017-057 Lima Tango Properties (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and
abandoning a sewer easement located at 5440 Mountain Creek Road, as detailed on
the attached map, and subject to certain conditions.
(Recommended for approval
by Public Works) (District 1)
VI. Ordinances – First Reading:
PLANNING
a. 2017-062 Pat Neuhoff of Neuhoff Taylor Architects and Lester & Southard Partners
(C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4122 North Access Road, more
particularly described herein, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-T/Z
Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District
2) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (Deferred from
7/11/2017)
2017-062 Pat Neuhoff of Neuhoff Taylor Architects and Lester & Southard Partners
(C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4122 North Access Road, more
particularly described herein, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-T/Z
Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)
b. 2017-082 Andre Shved (R-1 Residential Zone and RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone
to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
properties located at 308 and 316 Oliver Street, more particularly described herein,
from R-1 Residential Zone and RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-T/Z
Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District
2) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
2017-082 Andre Shved (R-1 Residential Zone and RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone
to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
properties located at 308 and 316 Oliver Street, more particularly described herein,
from R-1 Residential Zone and RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-T/Z
Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)
c. 2017-083 Autumn Horton (M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone to C-2 Convenience
Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter
38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of the property located at 6421 Bonny
Oaks Drive, more particularly described herein, from M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale
Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District
5) (Recommended for approval by Planning and recommended for denial by
Staff)
2017-083 Autumn Horton (M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone to C-2 Convenience
Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter
38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of the property located at 6421 Bonny
Oaks Drive, more particularly described herein, from M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale
Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)
d. 2017-089 John Coffelt of BC Holdings (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-T/Z
Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga
City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located
at 5330 Tennessee Avenue and 525 McGrath Street, more particularly described
herein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot
Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval
by Planning)
2017-089 John Coffelt of BC Holdings (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-T/Z
Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga
City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located
at 5330 Tennessee Avenue and 525 McGrath Street, more particularly described
herein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot
Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)
2017-089 John Coffelt of BC Holdings (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-T/Z
Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga
City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located
at 5330 Tennessee Avenue and 525 McGrath Street, more particularly described
herein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot
Line Zone. (Applicant Version)
POLICE
e. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 25, Article III,
Section 25-67, to renumber present Section 25-73, and to add a new Section 25-73
relative to unlawful noises from off-road vehicles. (Sponsored by Councilman
Henderson)
VII. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution authorizing the acceptance of $260,874.90 related to the sale of 17.21
acres at 7080 Discovery Drive, identified as Lot 31 of Enterprise South Industrial
Park, property jointly owned by the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County, with
the property being sold to Tag Manufacturing, Inc. (District 6) (Added by
permission of Chairman Mitchell)
FINANCE
b. A resolution authorizing the City Treasurer to renew Purchase Order No. 532669 to
FIS/Link2Gov to supply financial charge card services for the City of Chattanooga
for a two (2) year renewal period from July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2018, in the amount
of $242,000.00.
PLANNING
c. MR-2017-114 Pratt Land and Development Company, LLC (Abandonment of PUD).
A resolution abandoning a previously approved Special Exceptions Permit
(Resolution No. 28895, Case No. 2016-190) for a Residential Planned Unit
Development for property located at 5424 Cassandra Smith Road, as detailed on the
attached map. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
d. 2017-090 Pratt Land and Development Company, LLC (Special Exceptions Permit).
A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a residential planned unit
development for properties located at 5424 and 5428 Cassandra Smith Road.
(District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
e. 2017-116 JHR Northgate, LLC/Sweet Melissa’s Billiards, LLC ? Melissa Smith
(Special Exceptions Permit for Late Night Entertainment). A resolution approving a
Special Exceptions Permit for use of a Late Night Entertainment facility located at
1966 Northpoint Boulevard, Suite 126, Hixson, TN 37343, more particularly
described in the attached documents. (District 3)
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
f. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for Arcadis U.S., Inc.
relative to Contract No. W-12-027-101, Friars Branch Pump Station Improvements, a
Consent Decree Project, for an increased amount of $164,074.75, for a revised
contract amount not to exceed $1,457,052.75. (District 5) (Consent Decree)
g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
enter into a Supplemental Agreement for Preliminary Engineering Services with
Norfolk Southern Railway Company for the Central Avenue Extension and Storm
Drainage Separation Project under Norfolk Southern relative to locomotive storage
tracks originating at MP336.20 CNO&TP, Contract No. S-15-007-801, for an amount
not to exceed $109,324.00. (District 8)
h. A resolution to award Contract No. W-16-013-201 to J. Cumby Construction, Inc. of
Cookeville, TN, Citico Pump Reliability Improvements, a Consent Decree supported
project, in the amount of $7,375,000.00, with a contingency amount of $400,000.00,
for an amount not to exceed $7,775,000.00. (District 8) (Consent Decree)
i. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute an agreement with Hamilton County
relative to the Courts Community Service Program for Fiscal Year 2017-2018, for an
amount not to exceed $60,000.00.
j. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 25859 relative to funding property addressing
Hamilton County Government to extend the timeframe of the agreement to five (5)
years beginning 2017, for a 2017-2018 payment not to exceed $67,220.00, and future
compensation to be negotiated on an annual basis, as noted in the City/County
Memorandum of Understanding dated May 19, 2006.
k. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 (Final) to Chase
Plumbing and Mechanical, Inc. of Chattanooga, TN, relative to Contract No.
W-09-006-202, Spring Creek Pump Interceptor Rehabilitation Project, a Consent
Decree Project, for a decreased amount of $233,874.54, to release the remaining
contingency of $70,000.00, for a revised contract amount not to exceed $474,365.46.
(Consent Decree)
YOUTH AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT
l. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Youth and Family
Development to apply for, and if approved, accept a grant from Fifty Forward to
provide older adults the opportunities to receive transportation to participate in
activities and programs in their community, around the state, and out of the state, in
the amount of $149,300.00. (District 6)
VIII. Purchases.
IX. Other Business.
a) A resolution to repeal Resolution No. 27969, adopted on August 5, 2014, and
adopting new Rules of Operation for the Chattanooga City Council.
X. Committee Reports.
XI. Agenda Session for Tuesday, August 15, 2017.
XII. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.
XIII. Adjournment.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 15, 2017
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM
1. Call to Order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Henderson).
3. Minute Approval.
4. Special Presentation.
5. Ordinances – Final Reading:
PLANNING
POLICE
6. Ordinances – First Reading:
LEGAL
a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Chapter 2, Article II, Division 2, by
adding a new Section 2-49, relating to Legal Liability Claims.
7. Resolutions:
FIRE
a. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 26464 by changing the Lessor name to Vertical
Bridge Towers, LLC due to the acquisition of Mid America Towers, Inc. and to pay
lease sum to Vertical Bridge Towers, LLC, in the amount of $20,293.00 annually, for
a transmitter site located in Centerville, plus a three (3%) percent increase annually,
for a period ending July 1, 2030, for a total amount of $346,750.00.
b. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 26120 by changing the Lessor name to Coal
Creek Ventures, Inc. due to the acquisition of Tennessee Valley Regional
Communications System and to pay lease sum to Coal Creek Ventures, Inc., in the
amount of $35,000.00 annually, for two (2) transmitter sites (Windrock and Cross
Mountain), for the remaining period of three (3) years, for a term ending June 30,
2020, for a total amount of $105,000.00.
MAYOR’S OFFICE
c. A resolution confirming the Mayor’s appointment of David Roddy as the Police
Chief.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
d. A resolution authorizing the renewal of the current agreement with CTI Engineers,
Inc. relative to Contract No. C-16-001-101, professional services for landfill
groundwater sampling, monitoring, and reporting, for year one (1) of the four (4)
optional years, in the amount of $96,100.00, for an amount not to exceed
$212,500.00. (District 4)
8. Purchases.
9. Other Business.
10. Committee Reports.
11. Agenda Session for Tuesday, August 22, 2017.
12. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.
13. Adjournment.