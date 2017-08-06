 Sunday, August 6, 2017 75.7°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Epps, Colvin Charged In Armed Robbery On Watkins Street

Sunday, August 6, 2017
Leonta Epps
Leonta Epps

Leonta Epps and Jewone Colvin have been charged in connection with an armed robbery on Watkins Street.

Epps, 24, of 3703 4th Ave., and Colvin, 24, are charged with aggravated robbery.

In the incident on June 30, a man said two people he knew as "Elks" and "Wonkee" hit him over the head with a handgun then held him down and robbed him.

He said they took $2,300-$2,700 in cash that was in his pocket.

The victim said they left in a white SUV west on E. 19th Street.

An officer monitoring radio traffic said "Elks" was Leonta Epps and "Wonkee" was Jewone Colvin.

He said Colvin is known to drive a white Chrysler SUV.

Officers spotted a white Chrysler SUV in the area of E. 37th Street and Rossville Boulevard occupied by two black males.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle, it took off and led police on a chase into Walker County, Ga. The Georgia State Patrol took over the pursuit.

A trooper obtained dash cam video of the end of the pursuit, which captured two black males attempting to flee on foot. Both were apprehended and identified as Epps and Colvin.

Colvin was in possession of a large amount of cash and a large amount of marijuana.

A handgun was not located.

 

 

Jewone Colvin
Jewone Colvin

August 11, 2017

Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News; Win 1st Edition Copy Of Chattanooga's Story

August 6, 2017

Epps, Colvin Charged In Armed Robbery On Watkins Street

August 6, 2017

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 8/2/17


Win a copy of the first edition of Chattanooga's Story - the richly illustrated history of Chattanooga by John Wilson that was first issued in 1980. The book is long out of print, but ... (click for more)

Leonta Epps and Jewone Colvin have been charged in connection with an armed robbery on Watkins Street. Epps, 24, of 3703 4th Ave., and Colvin, 24, are charged with aggravated robbery. In ... (click for more)

(click for more)


Breaking News

Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News; Win 1st Edition Copy Of Chattanooga's Story

Win a copy of the first edition of Chattanooga's Story - the richly illustrated history of Chattanooga by John Wilson that was first issued in 1980. The book is long out of print, but a few copies have come available. Chattanoogan.com is giving away copies to two different lucky winners in a contest. To enter, email us that you have liked us on Facebook and/or Twitter ... (click for more)

Epps, Colvin Charged In Armed Robbery On Watkins Street

Leonta Epps and Jewone Colvin have been charged in connection with an armed robbery on Watkins Street. Epps, 24, of 3703 4th Ave., and Colvin, 24, are charged with aggravated robbery. In the incident on June 30, a man said two people he knew as "Elks" and "Wonkee" hit him over the head with a handgun then held him down and robbed him. He said they took $2,300-$2,700 in ... (click for more)

Opinion

Enough Is Enough Property Tax Increase - And Response (2)

"The goal is to make sure that more seniors can stay in their homes and make sure that more people can live the life that they want here in our city," Berke told several dozen elderly Chattanoogans.  What about my ability to live the life I want in our city? I already pay the city and county over $300 per month to live in my own house. For this, I get constant petty crime, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Is Serving A 'Right'?

More than 50 Democrats in Congress have sent a scathing letter to General James Mattis following the President’s proposed ban of transsexuals in the military. They wrote to the Secretary of Defense on Friday with the opening paragraph reading: "As Members of Congress with an abiding interest in our nation’s military and its policies towards the LGBTQ community, we write to not ... (click for more)

Sports

Vol Linemen In Trenches Get A Preseason Progress Report

The University of Tennessee football team wrapped up practice No. 7 of fall camp on Sunday evening at Haslam Field in Knoxville. Associate head coach/defensive line coach Brady Hoke and offensive line coach Walt Wells spoke to the media after practice about the team’s play in the trenches so far this season. “I think the kids had a good summer with what they did in ... (click for more)

College Football: UTC - JAX State Kicks Off All Of College Football

Three weeks from tonight - yes, 21 short days away -and NCAA college football will be under way. The 2017 season starts off strong with an important FCS rivalry game as the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and Jacksonville (Ala.) State meet in Montgomery. Ala.  The Only Game That Night: A special game for both schools as the two football programs will be ready ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors