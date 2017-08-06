Epps, Colvin Charged In Armed Robbery On Watkins Street

Sunday, August 6, 2017

Leonta Epps and Jewone Colvin have been charged in connection with an armed robbery on Watkins Street.

Epps, 24, of 3703 4th Ave., and Colvin, 24, are charged with aggravated robbery.

In the incident on June 30, a man said two people he knew as "Elks" and "Wonkee" hit him over the head with a handgun then held him down and robbed him.

He said they took $2,300-$2,700 in cash that was in his pocket.

The victim said they left in a white SUV west on E. 19th Street.

An officer monitoring radio traffic said "Elks" was Leonta Epps and "Wonkee" was Jewone Colvin.

He said Colvin is known to drive a white Chrysler SUV.

Officers spotted a white Chrysler SUV in the area of E. 37th Street and Rossville Boulevard occupied by two black males.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle, it took off and led police on a chase into Walker County, Ga. The Georgia State Patrol took over the pursuit.

A trooper obtained dash cam video of the end of the pursuit, which captured two black males attempting to flee on foot. Both were apprehended and identified as Epps and Colvin.

Colvin was in possession of a large amount of cash and a large amount of marijuana.

A handgun was not located.