Lone Oak Quilters Sew Up Successful 127 Yard Sale

Sunday, August 6, 2017 - by Judy Frank

Lone Oak Community Center’s quilting center, manned by lifelong Signal Mountain resident Elizabeth Ducker (center), sold all but two of the quilts it had on hand during the World’s Longest Yard Sale. - photo by Judy Frank

It’s early Sunday afternoon at Lone Oak Community Center, and Elizabeth Ducker – de facto shopkeeper for the center’s quilting room for another three hours – is tired.





Still, she says, it’s been a good week.

Hundreds of would-be shoppers lured here by the World’s Longest Yard Sale along U.S. 127 have stopped by since early Wednesday morning to check out potential bargains offered by yard sale vendors set up on community center grounds.

Further, a sizable number came inside Lone Oak to fill up on pinto beans and cornbread, and many discovered the quilting room while they wandered through the building.





Often, they did not leave empty-handed. All but two of the quilts the group was offering for sale this year were snapped up by yard sale-goers, Mrs. Ducker said, and many more purchased fabric and other quilt-friendly wares while they were there.





Quilting novices and masters alike, they found themselves in the capable hands of Mrs. Ducker – one of a group of women who come here every Monday and Wednesday morning, armed with needles and thread, to transform bits and pieces of fabric into usable, durable works of art.





All told, Lone Oak’s combined efforts during the 127 yard sale “bring in quite a bit of money,” the quilting enthusiast said. Part of the funds is donated to the fire department next door, and the rest are used to help cover the costs of operating the community center.





It’s not easy, she said, but it’s worth it. “I love to quilt. If I couldn’t come here, I think I’d go crazy.”





That’s the kind of results which Mike Walker, then-executive of Fentress County, Tennessee , dreamed of when he helped launch the self-proclaimed “world’s longest yard sale” back in 1987.





Fentress County, located about 90 miles northwest of Knoxville, was in the tourism doldrums, and Mr. Walker was looking for a way to lure money-laden motorists off interstates 40 and 75 and into the more rural areas of the state.





Since U.S. 127 ran north south through the targeted areas, including Jamestown in Fentress County, it made a nice handy corridor along which to locate the coordinated yard sales.





“(The 127 sale) didn’t amount to much the first five or six years,” according to Lone Oak’s Mrs. Ducker, “but after a while more people started paying attention.”





And how.