 Monday, August 7, 2017 80.2°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Dorothy Thomas, Cathy Parham Win 1st Edition Copy Of Chattanooga's Story After "Liking" Chattanoogan.com

Monday, August 7, 2017

Dorothy Thomas of Ooltewah and Cathy Parham of Lookout Mountain were winners of copies of the first edition of Chattanooga's Story - the richly illustrated history of Chattanooga by John Wilson that was first issued in 1980.

Chattanoogan.com gave away the copies to two different lucky winners in a contest.

We will have future contests open to those who like us on Facebook and/or Twitter for instant Chattanoogan.com news throughout the day.

Also, we send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news. 

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time.'

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com. You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com. 

find us on facebook              follow me on twitter


August 7, 2017

Man Who Showed Up At Wreck Scene And Almost Struck Officers Faces Charges

August 7, 2017

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

August 7, 2017

Pair Arrested After Neighbor Films Burglary At Hixson Home


A man who police said showed up at a wreck scene on Highway 153 and almost struck several officers is facing charges. Jered B. Lindsey, 20, of 7838 Rosemary Circle, is charged with reckless ... (click for more)

Click  here  for the Bradley County arrest report for Aug. 4-7. (click for more)

Two people have been arrested after a neighbor's security video captured a burglary next door. Charged with aggravated burglary and theft under $1,000 were Richard Cimini, 55, and Dorothy ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Man Who Showed Up At Wreck Scene And Almost Struck Officers Faces Charges

A man who police said showed up at a wreck scene on Highway 153 and almost struck several officers is facing charges. Jered B. Lindsey, 20, of 7838 Rosemary Circle, is charged with reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, evading arrest and resisting arrest. In the incident just past Saturday midnight, Lindsey drove up to retrieve cars that were in the wreck. Police said ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click  here  for the Bradley County arrest report for Aug. 4-7. (click for more)

Opinion

Waste Of Taxpayer Dollars

As a resident of Chattanooga my whole life, I take pride in our city. I'm a hard working individual that has paid taxes my whole life and as such, expect those dollars to go towards bettering Chattanooga. More specifically our roads and streets in which we travel. A road's condition affects all of our vehicles and if not properly maintained, can cause significant damage. With ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Two Hours On A School Bus

As Hamilton County public school get back in business on Thursday morning, the focus should be on learning as we should all agree. Due to a lack of education by actual educators, some students must be at the bus stop at 5:30 a.m. this fall and this is wrong. The same children will spend over two hours a day riding the bus, this in Hamilton County. As one of my ‘friends’ just wrote ... (click for more)

Sports

Vol Linemen In Trenches Get A Preseason Progress Report

The University of Tennessee football team wrapped up practice No. 7 of fall camp on Sunday evening at Haslam Field in Knoxville. Associate head coach/defensive line coach Brady Hoke and offensive line coach Walt Wells spoke to the media after practice about the team’s play in the trenches so far this season. “I think the kids had a good summer with what they did in ... (click for more)

College Football: UTC - JAX State Kicks Off 2017 Gridiron Season

Three weeks from tonight - yes, 21 short days away -and NCAA college football will be under way. The 2017 season starts off strong with an important FCS rivalry game as the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and Jacksonville (Ala.) State meet in Montgomery. Ala.  ESPN Broadcast: A special game for both schools as the two football programs will be ready to showcase ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors