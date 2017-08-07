Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, August 7, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ABBOTT, SHANE CONRAD

1611 BAGWELL AVENUE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)

ARRINGTON, CATHY JOLYNN

953 WEST ELMWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

BROWDER, LOGAN JEROME

408 BAXTER ROAD RESCA, 30735

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BROWNFIELD, GREGORY LEE

8458 CROSS TIMBER CIR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Dept of Conservation

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BURSE, NELSON JORDAN

185 ORCHARD AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

UNDERAGE DRINKING

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

BYRD, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CAMPBELL, TERRANCE MAURICE

3107 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CRADDOCK, LENTRELL LARON

3905 CAMILLA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212107

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

EVADING ARREST

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---DAVIS, CRYSTAL MARIA1130 CHIPPEWAH DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARREST---DEAN, CALEB LEVI451 BEREAN LN HIXSON, 373433894Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---DENSON, BRANDY TENNILE7719 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE---DODD, MICHAEL J1507 CALDWELL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT UNDER $1000EVADING ARREST---DRAKE, JAMES ROBERT1716 SANTA BARBARA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---FRANKLIN, TERRENCE TERRILL115 GILLESPIE TERRANCE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE---FUGET, VERONICA ANN7324 SHALLOWFORD RD #104 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE---GRACE, ROBERT WAYNE3711 GRACE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---GRAY, ANGEL DENISE908 WEST 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---GRAYS, BILLY RAY1706 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041319Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HARRIS, ANNA LOUISE6816 GYDA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---HERMAN, BRITTANY SIMONE6414 EDGEMON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT---HILL, JIMMEL LAJUN4640 OAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)FAILURE TO APPEARCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---HUDSON, JANE MARIE31 DEAN ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)---KING, RONNIE MARTIN151 LILAC AVE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KNOX, DARAL MARQUELL8433 SHAWN RIDGE DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---LINDSEY, JERED BENJAMIN7838 ROSEMARY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTCIVIL RIGHTS INTIMIDATION---LLOYD, DAVID ZACCHEUS2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045806Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MCGEE, JONI MARY11221 LOOP RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---NEWMAN, BRIAN NICHOLS8405 PARADIGAN PLACE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE---PARKS, DANIEL STEPHAN5206 SUNBEAM AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---PARMENTER, DOROTHY MARIE1523 MATHERLY STREET HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)THEFT UNDER $1000---PERRY, EMILY NICOLE1509 NORTH CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyLIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE---PERRY, WILLIAM FREDRICK1509 NORTH CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONUNDERAGE DRINKING---ROBINSON, MARQUITA DENISE506 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTEXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISEILLEGAL PARKING---RODRIGUEZ, GILBERTO727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---ROGERS, BRETT ALLEN200 MCLNTRUFF ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---SANCHEZ, RAMON DEGKESUS1676 HAMLET DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDINGDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---SCOTT MORRIS, AISHA BREANNA1009 N MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SISK, HALEY ALEXANDRIA12764 EMERALD CREEK CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---SMITH, ALBERT LEE4612 SHAWHAN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, ANTONIO TANA727 EAST 11 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374064433Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---SPEARS, TORRE SANTELL7624 OAK PLANTATION CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (PASSING WORTHLESS CHECKS)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PASSING WORTHLESS CHECKS)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PASSING WORTHLESS CHECKS)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PASSING WORTHLESS CHECKS)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PASSING WORTHLESS CHECKS)VIOLATION OF PROBATION---TARPLEY, TROY ELLINGTON126 HUNT STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)DOMESTIC ASSAULT---TRUMBO, MICHAEL ALLEN4110 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---WALKER, DEONTE JAQUEL1304 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111557Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---WALLACE, DENNIS LEE476 SEQUATCHIE LN SEQUATCHIE, 373745096Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---WARE, BILLY JOE10912 LONDON LANE APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WHALEY, ZACHARY KEITH3937 ZALE WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE---WILLHITE, STEVEN LYLE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---WILLIAMS, FREDRICK2000 EAST 39TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENTSTALKING---WILLIAMS, MELVIN LEE1709 LESLEY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---WILSON, ALEX JERELL856 ARLINGTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---YANEZ, KRYSTAL MICHELL361 DAVID ST CHATTANOOGA, 374191423Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---YODERS, JOHNNY DALE4105 DAYTON BLVD APT 215 RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankTHEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO THEFT $1,000)

