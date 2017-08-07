 Monday, August 7, 2017 73.4°F   rain   Rain

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, August 7, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ABBOTT, SHANE CONRAD 
1611 BAGWELL AVENUE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
---
ARRINGTON, CATHY JOLYNN 
953 WEST ELMWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
BROWDER, LOGAN JEROME 
408 BAXTER ROAD RESCA, 30735 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
BROWNFIELD, GREGORY LEE 
8458 CROSS TIMBER CIR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Dept of Conservation
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BURSE, NELSON JORDAN 
185 ORCHARD AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
UNDERAGE DRINKING
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
BYRD, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CAMPBELL, TERRANCE MAURICE 
3107 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
CRADDOCK, LENTRELL LARON 
3905 CAMILLA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212107 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
DAVIS, CRYSTAL MARIA 
1130 CHIPPEWAH DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
---
DEAN, CALEB LEVI 
451 BEREAN LN HIXSON, 373433894 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
DENSON, BRANDY TENNILE 
7719 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE
---
DODD, MICHAEL J 
1507 CALDWELL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT UNDER $1000
EVADING ARREST
---
DRAKE, JAMES ROBERT 
1716 SANTA BARBARA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
FRANKLIN, TERRENCE TERRILL 
115 GILLESPIE TERRANCE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
FUGET, VERONICA ANN 
7324 SHALLOWFORD RD #104 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
---
GRACE, ROBERT WAYNE 
3711 GRACE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GRAY, ANGEL DENISE 
908 WEST 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
GRAYS, BILLY RAY 
1706 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041319 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HARRIS, ANNA LOUISE 
6816 GYDA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
HERMAN, BRITTANY SIMONE 
6414 EDGEMON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
HILL, JIMMEL LAJUN 
4640 OAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
HUDSON, JANE MARIE 
31 DEAN ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
---
KING, RONNIE MARTIN 
151 LILAC AVE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KNOX, DARAL MARQUELL 
8433 SHAWN RIDGE DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
LINDSEY, JERED BENJAMIN 
7838 ROSEMARY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
CIVIL RIGHTS INTIMIDATION
---
LLOYD, DAVID ZACCHEUS 
2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045806 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MCGEE, JONI MARY 
11221 LOOP RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
NEWMAN, BRIAN NICHOLS 
8405 PARADIGAN PLACE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
---
PARKS, DANIEL STEPHAN 
5206 SUNBEAM AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
PARMENTER, DOROTHY MARIE 
1523 MATHERLY STREET HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT UNDER $1000
---
PERRY, EMILY NICOLE 
1509 NORTH CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE
---
PERRY, WILLIAM FREDRICK 
1509 NORTH CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
UNDERAGE DRINKING
---
ROBINSON, MARQUITA DENISE 
506 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE
ILLEGAL PARKING
---
RODRIGUEZ, GILBERTO 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
ROGERS, BRETT ALLEN 
200 MCLNTRUFF ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
SANCHEZ, RAMON DEGKESUS 
1676 HAMLET DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
SCOTT MORRIS, AISHA BREANNA 
1009 N MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SISK, HALEY ALEXANDRIA 
12764 EMERALD CREEK CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
SMITH, ALBERT LEE 
4612 SHAWHAN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, ANTONIO TANA 
727 EAST 11 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374064433 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
SPEARS, TORRE SANTELL 
7624 OAK PLANTATION CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PASSING WORTHLESS CHECKS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PASSING WORTHLESS CHECKS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PASSING WORTHLESS CHECKS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PASSING WORTHLESS CHECKS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PASSING WORTHLESS CHECKS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
---
TARPLEY, TROY ELLINGTON 
126 HUNT STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TRUMBO, MICHAEL ALLEN 
4110 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
WALKER, DEONTE JAQUEL 
1304 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111557 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
WALLACE, DENNIS LEE 
476 SEQUATCHIE LN SEQUATCHIE, 373745096 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WARE, BILLY JOE 
10912 LONDON LANE APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WHALEY, ZACHARY KEITH 
3937 ZALE WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
WILLHITE, STEVEN LYLE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
WILLIAMS, FREDRICK 
2000 EAST 39TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
STALKING
---
WILLIAMS, MELVIN LEE 
1709 LESLEY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
WILSON, ALEX JERELL 
856 ARLINGTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
YANEZ, KRYSTAL MICHELL 
361 DAVID ST CHATTANOOGA, 374191423 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
YODERS, JOHNNY DALE 
4105 DAYTON BLVD APT 215 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO THEFT $1,000)

