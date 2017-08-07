Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ABBOTT, SHANE CONRAD
1611 BAGWELL AVENUE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
---
ARRINGTON, CATHY JOLYNN
953 WEST ELMWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
BROWDER, LOGAN JEROME
408 BAXTER ROAD RESCA, 30735
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
BROWNFIELD, GREGORY LEE
8458 CROSS TIMBER CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Dept of Conservation
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BURSE, NELSON JORDAN
185 ORCHARD AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
UNDERAGE DRINKING
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
BYRD, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CAMPBELL, TERRANCE MAURICE
3107 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
CRADDOCK, LENTRELL LARON
3905 CAMILLA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212107
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
DAVIS, CRYSTAL MARIA
1130 CHIPPEWAH DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
---
DEAN, CALEB LEVI
451 BEREAN LN HIXSON, 373433894
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
DENSON, BRANDY TENNILE
7719 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE
---
DODD, MICHAEL J
1507 CALDWELL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT UNDER $1000
EVADING ARREST
---
DRAKE, JAMES ROBERT
1716 SANTA BARBARA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
FRANKLIN, TERRENCE TERRILL
115 GILLESPIE TERRANCE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
FUGET, VERONICA ANN
7324 SHALLOWFORD RD #104 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
---
GRACE, ROBERT WAYNE
3711 GRACE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GRAY, ANGEL DENISE
908 WEST 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
GRAYS, BILLY RAY
1706 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041319
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HARRIS, ANNA LOUISE
6816 GYDA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
HERMAN, BRITTANY SIMONE
6414 EDGEMON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
HILL, JIMMEL LAJUN
4640 OAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
HUDSON, JANE MARIE
31 DEAN ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
---
KING, RONNIE MARTIN
151 LILAC AVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KNOX, DARAL MARQUELL
8433 SHAWN RIDGE DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
LINDSEY, JERED BENJAMIN
7838 ROSEMARY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
CIVIL RIGHTS INTIMIDATION
---
LLOYD, DAVID ZACCHEUS
2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045806
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MCGEE, JONI MARY
11221 LOOP RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
NEWMAN, BRIAN NICHOLS
8405 PARADIGAN PLACE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
---
PARKS, DANIEL STEPHAN
5206 SUNBEAM AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
PARMENTER, DOROTHY MARIE
1523 MATHERLY STREET HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT UNDER $1000
---
PERRY, EMILY NICOLE
1509 NORTH CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE
---
PERRY, WILLIAM FREDRICK
1509 NORTH CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
UNDERAGE DRINKING
---
ROBINSON, MARQUITA DENISE
506 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE
ILLEGAL PARKING
---
RODRIGUEZ, GILBERTO
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
ROGERS, BRETT ALLEN
200 MCLNTRUFF ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
SANCHEZ, RAMON DEGKESUS
1676 HAMLET DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
SCOTT MORRIS, AISHA BREANNA
1009 N MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SISK, HALEY ALEXANDRIA
12764 EMERALD CREEK CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
SMITH, ALBERT LEE
4612 SHAWHAN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, ANTONIO TANA
727 EAST 11 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374064433
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
SPEARS, TORRE SANTELL
7624 OAK PLANTATION CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PASSING WORTHLESS CHECKS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PASSING WORTHLESS CHECKS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PASSING WORTHLESS CHECKS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PASSING WORTHLESS CHECKS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PASSING WORTHLESS CHECKS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
---
TARPLEY, TROY ELLINGTON
126 HUNT STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TRUMBO, MICHAEL ALLEN
4110 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
WALKER, DEONTE JAQUEL
1304 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111557
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
WALLACE, DENNIS LEE
476 SEQUATCHIE LN SEQUATCHIE, 373745096
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WARE, BILLY JOE
10912 LONDON LANE APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WHALEY, ZACHARY KEITH
3937 ZALE WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
WILLHITE, STEVEN LYLE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
WILLIAMS, FREDRICK
2000 EAST 39TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
STALKING
---
WILLIAMS, MELVIN LEE
1709 LESLEY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
WILSON, ALEX JERELL
856 ARLINGTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
YANEZ, KRYSTAL MICHELL
361 DAVID ST CHATTANOOGA, 374191423
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
YODERS, JOHNNY DALE
4105 DAYTON BLVD APT 215 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO THEFT $1,000)
Here are the mug shots:
