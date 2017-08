Monday, August 7, 2017

Here is the Walker County arrest report for July 31-Aug. 6:

MORGAN KEVIN DAVID W/M 39 BATTERY (FVA)

ANDERSON, JR CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL W/M 26 POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE / POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV / POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ / SUSPENDED LICENSE / PAROLE VIOLATION

BLUE CATHRYN ELSIE W/F 28 SUSPENDED LICENSE / FAILURE TO REGISTER VEHICLE / REMOVING OR AFFIXING TAG TO CONCEAL IDENTITY OF VEHICLE

JACKSON GREGORY DARRELL W/M 44 DCS PROBATION VIOLATION

COMBS MARCUS DANE W/M 32 FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

PARKER MICHAEL WESLEY W/M 17 DUI / IMPROPER LANE CHANGE / POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ / POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I / POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

JACKSON COTY DANIEL W/M 27 VIOLATION OF FAMILY VIOLENCE ORDER

FORD TIMOTHY JOE W/M 50 CONTEMPT OF COURT – CHILD SUPPORT

HANNAH JODY WAYNE W/M 44 CONTEMPT OF COURT – CHILD SUPPORT

LITTLE LISA DIANE W/F 43 CRIMINAL TRESPASS / THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING

SHEPPARD STEVEN JONATHAN W/M 25 *** RETURN FROM DADE COUNTY

AKINS TABITHA BELINDA W/F 36 HOLD FOR PAROLE

JACKSON RICHARD LABRON B/M 40 RPD SUSPENDED LICENSE / NO PROOF OF INSURANCE / IMPROPER PARKING

SUMMERS SHAWN RYAN W/M 29 Officer SCARBOROUGH DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, TAG LIGHT

MORRIS CARRIE MARIE W/F 32 Officer WEBER DUI, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE IV, ENDANGERING A CHILD UNDER 14 YOAX2, IMPPROPER LANE CHANGE

KEIL LEANNA REBECKA W/F 18 Officer WEBER DUI, SPEEDING, POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL BY A MINOR

ROUNSAVILLE RANDALL SCOTT W/M 28 Officer BROWN HOLD FOR COURT

MIDDLETON TYLER WILLIAM W/M 30 Officer BROWN PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

JOHNSON JOHN EDWARD W/M 50 Officer BROWN PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

SHARP CLARA RENEA W/F 39 Officer CATHEY RETURN FROM CORNERSTONE

LIONS LUAREN TALOR W/F 25 DTF POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I

CARTER NOAH LEE W/M 25 DTF POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I

HARPER CALEB HILTON W/M 24 DTF POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE/POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

VAUGHN TIMOTHY WILLIAM W/M 29 DTF POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ

MITCHELL TERRY LEBRON W/M 23 DTF POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II ROXY

CADORETTE ALISHA DIANA W/F 29 DTF POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II METH

BEECH MATTHEW JAMES W/M 37 Officer SCHRADER DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, NO INSURANCE, REMOVING OR AFFIXING TAG

DENTON PAUL ANDERSON W/M 34 Officer CHANDLER FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISDEMEANOR, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, NO INSURANCE, REMOVING TAG, SEAT BELT VIOLATION

ALFORD JAMES WILBUR W/M 46 Officer WEBER DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

GRAF ROBIN DARLENE W/F 54 Officer ELLIOTT DRIVING ON SUSOENDED LICENSE, SUSPENDED REGISTRATION

HALL CHRISTOPHER FRANKLIN W/M 31 Officer WOOTEN POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ

ELLIS BRANDON LEE W/M 23 Officer SCARBOROUGH POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

CHILEL EDGER NIZ H/M 18 Officer CLARK DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE

SIMPSON STEPHANIE ANN W/F 43 GSP DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, UNSAFE VEHICLE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

VAUGHN NAKISHA LEEANN W/F 26 Officer REECE POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

LOVETT JAMES WILLIAM W/M 41 Officer REECE REFUSED DUE TO MEDICAL ISSUE

FLEETWOOD JOSHUA LEE B/M 37 Officer GRIFFIN FLEEING/ALLUDING, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, RECKLESS DRIVING

WILLIAMS RACHEL ROSEANN W/F 49 Officer WOOTEN FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISDEMEANOR

LEAMON TRISTAN TANNER W/M 18 Officer MULLIS FAILURE TO APPEAR-ROSSVILLE CITY

SANCHEZ STEVEN PAUL H/M 27 Officer STAFFORD DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ

LOVETT JAMES WILLIAM W/M 41 Officer ELLIOTT RETURN FROM CORNERSTONE

PATEL RITESH NATUBHAI A/M 36 LPD Officer TERRY DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RUSSELL BRADLEY WARD W/M 26 Officer WILSON SIMPLE BATTERY (FVA)

DEANCELLI RON SIR GAY W/M 41 Officer CHANDLER DRIVING W/OUT A VALID LICENSE (M), DRIVING UNSAFE, REMOVING TAG

FICKERY RYAN DAVID W/M 26 Officer GARRISON SUSP LICENSE, NO INSURANCE, SUSP REGISTRATION

SWANSON KRISTI RENEE W/F 22 Officer AGREDANO SPEEDING, RECKLESS DRIVING, DRIVING W/OUT A VALID LICENSE

SMOLIK RAYBURN RAY W/M 50 Officer LLEWELLYN FTA (M)

WELLBORN KEVIN ASHLEY W/M 56 Officer AGREDANO POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1OZ, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, THEFT BY RECEIVING (M)

WILSON BRIAN ALEXANDER W/M 55 Officer AGREDANO POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

TOTTEN SARAH CHRISTINE W/F 23 Officer COPPOCK BATTERY (FVA), CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE

EVERETT TAMMY ANN W/F 37 Officer CAREATHERS FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

SHARP LABRAWN EUGENE W/M 37 *** RETURN FROM GA REGIONAL

BARRETT TABITHA COURTNEY W/F 26 Officer GRIFFIN POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1OZ, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELEATED OBJECTS

ROSS LUTHER SAMUEL W/M 24 Officer GRIFFIN POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1OZ, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELEATED OBJECTS

GOSS DRAKE KENDRICK W/M 17 *** RETURN FROM GA REGIONAL

STEPHENS LYNN LAVONNE W/M 45 *** RETURN FROM GA REGIONAL

DEERING WILLIAM BARRY W/M 57 *** RETURN FROM GA REGIONAL

DAVENPORT CHRISTOPHER LEE W/M 46 Officer SCHRADER ALTERED LICENSE PLATE, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

HOLT ADRIANNE CASSANDRA W/F 38 Officer LAN MORTON FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

HERNANDEZ HUMBERTO MEDINA H/M 30 Officer STAFFORD PROBATION VIOLATION (F)

AUSTIN JIMMY THOMAS W/M 59 Officer ELLIOT POSSESSION OF SCH IV, DRUGS TO BE KEPT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSES, PROHIBITED U-TURN

ARMELLINO CHARLENE ANN W/F 34 Officer¬ WILSON SIMPLE BATTERY FVA

FISCHER MATTHEW ROBERT W/M 51 Officer¬ CAREATHERS ENDANGERING SECURITY INTEREST

NICHOLS CHELSEA NICHOLE W/F 31 Officer¬ CAREATHERS VIOLATION PROBATION FELONY

SANTORA AMBER NICOLE W/F 22 Officer¬ CAREATHERS VIOLATION OF PROBATION FELONY

HOLLOWAY MARTIN JOEL W/M 58 HUGGINS POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA – M, CROSSING GUARD LINE

VEAL CALEB GAVIN W/M 17 Officer REESE DUI –LESS SAFE, CLASS D DRIVER VIOLATION, FTML, TAILLIGHT REQUIREMENT

WALLIN STACEY LEE W/M 50 Officer COKER OBSTRUCTION – M, PUI

STEELE DOUGLAS LEE W/M 28 Officer CAREATHERS ENTERING AUTO, THEFT BY TAKING – M

SANDERS CHRISTOPHER DAVID W/M 47 Officer FORREST FTA - M

CAMPBELL BOBBY MICHELLE W/F 42 Officer CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION – M

GREEN JEREMY DANIEL W/M 42 Officer DENNY CRIMINAL TRESPASS

LUGO JORGE LINARES H/M 54 Officer CAREATHERS FALSE STATEMENTS, FORGERY

MATHERLY SHANNON MARIE W/F 37 Officer SIMPSON POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

LOWRANCE DANNY LLOYD W/M 35 Officer DENNY DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED

GILREATH JOHNATHAN LAMAR W/M 33 Officer SIMPSON POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, FTA – M

BILLUPS MALACA ISMEAL B/M 18 Officer GALYON GIVING FALSE INFO, POSSESSION MARIJUANA – M, OBSTRUCTION – M, HOLD FOR HAMILTON COUNTY

CLARK ALONZO LEE B/M 55 Officer HERPTS DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED – F, HABITUAL VIOLATOR, DUI – LESS SAFE, FTML

COOK LEONARD PARKER W/M 63 Officer SIMPSON RETURN FROM HAMILTON MEDICAL

THOMAS FARRAH HOPE W/F 40 Officer JEWELL BURGLARY

PATTERSON AMBER MARIA W/F 31 Officer¬ CAREATHERS FAILURE TO APPEAR FELONY

JOHNSON LARRY DAVID W/M 44 Officer¬ HINCH DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE MISD

FRANKLIN CHRISTOPHER LYNN W/M 44 Officer¬ SIMPSON POSSESSION OF METH, NO INSURANCE, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

LENTICUM SHELLY DANIELLE W/F 37 Officer¬ SIMPSON POSSESSION OF METH, POSS MARIJUANA LESS THEN 1 OZ, CROSSING GUARD LINE

BOUDREAUX ABIGAIL LYN W/F 32 GSP GEDDIE NO INSURANCE, EXPIRED TAGS, FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY, NO LICSENSE, SUSP.

BURGOYNE NIKKI RENEA W/F 27 MATHIS THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING MISD

WALLIN STACEY LEE W/M 50 Officer¬ DENNY DRIVING WHILE LICENSE WAS SUSPENDED

HENDERSON JESSICA NICHOLE W/F 24 FLOYD COUNTY RETURN FROM COURT

PIERCE MICHAEL DALEN W/M Officer¬ DAFFRON BATTERY-FVA

STEPHENS MINDY PAIGE W/F 27 Officer SCARBOROUGH DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, NO INSURANCE, CONCEALING IDENTITY OF VEHICLE, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ

SAAVEDRA ESTEBAN SANCHEZ H/M 44 Officer GRAHAM DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE

MARSHALL REBECCA MICHELLE W/F 32 Officer HOLLAND POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

VENABLE EDWARD ALLEN W/M 41 Officer HOLLAND FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISDEMEANOR

WILBORN APRIL DAWN W/F 35 Officer SCHRADER CONSPIRACY TO COMMITT BURGLARY

PLAVNIK MICHELLE ZANERA W/F 23 Officer CLARK SPPEDING, RECKLESS DRIVING, PASSING /DISRUPTING FUNERAL PROCESSION

PATTERSON CRYSTAL NICOLE W/F 31 Officer SCHRADER POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

NETTLES DARLENE MICHELLE W/F 36 Officer DYE PROBATION VIOLATION-MISDEMEANOR

SHARP LABRAWN EUGENE W/M 37 Officer WILSON RETURN FROM CORNERSTONE BY 135 WILSON

WILLIAMS JOSH WADE W/M 34 LPD Officer TERRY NO INSURANCE, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE