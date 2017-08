Monday, August 7, 2017

A 48-year-old man was killed Sunday evening after being hit by a board while wakeboarding at Harrison Bay State Park.

The incident happened around 6:15 p.m. near Harrison Bay Road.

He had gotten into the water with three others, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The victim was hit by the boat's propeller.

The boat was described as a Moomba ski boat.