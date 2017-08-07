Soddy Daisy Man, 74, Charged With Kidnapping, Assaulting Same Woman He Shot Last October

Police arrested 74-year-old John Richard Jones on Saturday on charges that he kidnapped and assaulted the same woman he shot last October.
Jones, of 9823 Dallas Hollow Road, Soddy Daisy, is charged with aggravated assault, coercion of a witness and aggravated kidnapping.
The woman told police that Jones came to her house on Friday between 8:30 and 9 p.m. and kidnapped her at gunpoint.
She said he took her to his house and hit her in the face with the gun. She had a cut lip and cuts under her eye.
The woman said Jones was drinking vodka and told her he would "get her and everyone that snitched on him."
She said she called 911 after Jones passed out.