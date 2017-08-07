Catoosa County Arrest Report For July 28-Aug. 3

"The goal is to make sure that more seniors can stay in their homes and make sure that more people can live the life that they want here in our city," Berke told several dozen elderly Chattanoogans. What about my ability to live the life I want in our city? I already pay the city and county over $300 per month to live in my own house. For this, I get constant petty crime, ... (click for more)
As Hamilton County public school get back in business on Thursday morning, the focus should be on learning as we should all agree. Due to a lack of education by actual educators, some students must be at the bus stop at 5:30 a.m. this fall and this is wrong. The same children will spend over two hours a day riding the bus, this in Hamilton County. As one of my ‘friends’ just wrote ... (click for more)