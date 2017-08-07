City To Begin Restriping Northpoint Boulevard

Monday, August 7, 2017

Crews are making progress remediating Northpoint Boulevard in Chattanooga. The repairs will bring the road up to standards and increase safety along the route that connects Hixson Pike and Highway 153, city officials said.

As part of repaving Northpoint, the city will be restriping the road to improve safety for everyone. Upon completion of the project, the road will include the same prior number of lanes (three), which includes two travel lanes and a center turn lane along the full length of the corridor.

As is standard practice, the lane widths will be kept a consistent, standard width to maintain predictability, smooth traffic flow, and improve safety for drivers. Because the existing roadway width varies along the length of the boulevard, the striping will include a shoulder that varies in width on the south side of the road, including a striped buffer in front of Home Depot and a narrower shoulder on the north side for a portion of the road.

In addition to the standard and consistent widths for driving lanes, the added shoulders will provide space for pedestrians and transit users, especially at the existing bus stops, without changing original vehicle traffic flow along the corridor.

The Northpoint Boulevard remediation project also includes three new crosswalks to create safer pedestrian crossings for the hundreds of weekly transit users and others that access the dozens of destinations along the corridor.

In order to make these significant repairs and pave the road, multiple businesses who owned parts of Northpoint Boulevard donated their portions to the city of Chattanooga. While it is not standard practice for the City to accept donations of private roads, Northpoint had a series of road defects impacting the safety of numerous Chattanoogans who travel the road daily for work and to access businesses.

For more info on Northpoint Boulevard, anyone with questions or seeking additional details should call the Chattanooga Department of Transportation at (423) 643-5950.