City To Begin Restriping Northpoint Boulevard

Monday, August 7, 2017

Crews are making progress remediating Northpoint Boulevard in Chattanooga. The repairs will bring the road up to standards and increase safety along the route that connects Hixson Pike and Highway 153, city officials said.


As part of repaving Northpoint, the city will be restriping the road to improve safety for everyone.

Upon completion of the project, the road will include the same prior number of lanes (three), which includes two travel lanes and a center turn lane along the full length of the corridor.


As is standard practice, the lane widths will be kept a consistent, standard width to maintain predictability, smooth traffic flow, and improve safety for drivers. Because the existing roadway width varies along the length of the boulevard, the striping will include a shoulder that varies in width on the south side of the road, including a striped buffer in front of Home Depot and a narrower shoulder on the north side for a portion of the road.


In addition to the standard and consistent widths for driving lanes, the added shoulders will provide space for pedestrians and transit users, especially at the existing bus stops, without changing original vehicle traffic flow along the corridor.


The Northpoint Boulevard remediation project also includes three new crosswalks to create safer pedestrian crossings for the hundreds of weekly transit users and others that access the dozens of destinations along the corridor.


In order to make these significant repairs and pave the road, multiple businesses who owned parts of Northpoint Boulevard donated their portions to the city of Chattanooga. While it is not standard practice for the City to accept donations of private roads, Northpoint had a series of road defects impacting the safety of numerous Chattanoogans who travel the road daily for work and to access businesses.


For more info on Northpoint Boulevard, anyone with questions or seeking additional details should call the Chattanooga Department of Transportation at (423) 643-5950.



August 7, 2017

Man Who Showed Up At Wreck Scene And Almost Struck Officers Faces Charges

A man who police said showed up at a wreck scene on Highway 153 and almost struck several officers is facing charges. Jered B. Lindsey, 20, of 7838 Rosemary Circle, is charged with reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, evading arrest and resisting arrest. In the incident just past Saturday midnight, Lindsey drove up to retrieve cars that were in the wreck. Police said ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click  here  for the Bradley County arrest report for Aug. 4-7. (click for more)

Waste Of Taxpayer Dollars

As a resident of Chattanooga my whole life, I take pride in our city. I'm a hard working individual that has paid taxes my whole life and as such, expect those dollars to go towards bettering Chattanooga. More specifically our roads and streets in which we travel. A road's condition affects all of our vehicles and if not properly maintained, can cause significant damage. With ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Two Hours On A School Bus

As Hamilton County public school get back in business on Thursday morning, the focus should be on learning as we should all agree. Due to a lack of education by actual educators, some students must be at the bus stop at 5:30 a.m. this fall and this is wrong. The same children will spend over two hours a day riding the bus, this in Hamilton County. As one of my ‘friends’ just wrote ... (click for more)

Vol Linemen In Trenches Get A Preseason Progress Report

The University of Tennessee football team wrapped up practice No. 7 of fall camp on Sunday evening at Haslam Field in Knoxville. Associate head coach/defensive line coach Brady Hoke and offensive line coach Walt Wells spoke to the media after practice about the team’s play in the trenches so far this season. “I think the kids had a good summer with what they did in ... (click for more)

College Football: UTC - JAX State Kicks Off 2017 Gridiron Season

Three weeks from tonight - yes, 21 short days away -and NCAA college football will be under way. The 2017 season starts off strong with an important FCS rivalry game as the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and Jacksonville (Ala.) State meet in Montgomery. Ala.  ESPN Broadcast: A special game for both schools as the two football programs will be ready to showcase ... (click for more)


