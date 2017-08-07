Man Who Showed Up At Wreck Scene And Almost Struck Officers Faces Charges

Monday, August 7, 2017

A man who police said showed up at a wreck scene on Highway 153 and almost struck several officers is facing charges.

Jered B. Lindsey, 20, of 7838 Rosemary Circle, is charged with reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, evading arrest and resisting arrest.

In the incident just past Saturday midnight, Lindsey drove up to retrieve cars that were in the wreck. Police said he became very upset when he was told the wreck was still being investigated and the cars could not yet be released.

Police said he came very close to striking several officers and other vehicles as he sped off.

Officers chased him as he went up a down ramp at Shallowford Road, then got back on Highway 153. He was finally stopped in the 4300 block of Jersey Pike.