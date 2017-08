Tuesday, August 8, 2017

A 48-year-old man was killed Sunday evening after being hit by a boat propeller at Harrison Bay State Park.

He was identified as Wallace "Neal" Gibson III.

The incident happened around 6:15 p.m. near Harrison Bay Road. He was with three other people.

He had gotten into the water to go wake boarding, but the engine was still running on the Moomba ski boat, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.