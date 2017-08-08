Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
BOWMAN, DOMINIC MONTRELL
3902 10TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED
---
BRINKLEY, TERESA ANN
110 NORTH LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BURNS, KYNNIE KYNASIA
30 TUNNEL BLVD APT 200 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BYERLEY, LESLIE DENISE
1727 E 11 ST.
CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COMENA, DONIVAN ANTWYON
2311 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASAULT)
---
COX-GOFORTH, HEATHER MICHELLE
726 HENDERSON AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
---
ELLISON, GEORGE THOMAS
300 WEST MIDVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
---
ELROD, JUSTIN THOMAS
4809 WINDING LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
ERVIN, JESSE DANIEL
1116 EDWIN LN EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
EVANS, VASHAWN
8864 MILLARD LEE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37423
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
EVERETT, JOHNATHON STEVEN
60 HEMLOCK CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
FORBES, MICHAEL ANTHONY
3618 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INDECENT EXPOSURE
---
GUELDE, TERRY LYN
615 OGRADY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
HADEN, PAUL LEON
453 NORTH WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HARRIS, MICHAEL JAREL
157 N HICKERY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HART, BRANDON RASHAD
3337 HILL WOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CUTTING IN TRAFFIC
---
HAVRON, JONATHAN ANDREW
2714 B NORTH ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER 10,000)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
HEATHINGTON, JOHN DEANGELO
1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 215 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA)
---
HUDGINS, COREY LEBRON
3916 JUNIPER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JOHNSON, BRYAN LEE
3655 TANAKA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER
---
JOHNSON, WILLIE JUNIOR
7730 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 76 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
JULIAN, ANTHONY D
102 OYLER LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
---
KEITH, CHRISTOPHER MERRIMAN
11726 DOLLY POND ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
KLINE, TERESA ST CLAIR
2904 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071403
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT (ON POLICE)
ASSAULT (ON POLICE)
FALSE REPORTS
---
KOPITOWSKY, SARA ALICIA
7725 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTAN
---
LEROY, ROY MAYNARD
250 COUNTRY WOOD LANE CLEVELAND, 37407
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LINDSEY, BRANDON EUGENE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
INDECENT EXPOSURE
---
LOWRANCE, BENJAMIN EDWARD
5224 APT B CHERYL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
---
MARTIN, KENTRELL ANTOINE
9105 GLOUSTER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FELONY EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
MATTHEWS, ANDRE LORENZO
10108 BAKER BOY DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
MCNABB, LENARD RANDALL
1603 1ST AVENUE KIMBALL, 37347
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
MCNABB, ROGER LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
MINTON, KRISTY DEEANN
207 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MULLINS, AARON LEBRON
6415 EDGMON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
NALLEY, SALATHIEL ROSE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)
---
NIZNICK, JENNIFER LYNN
9916 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
PATTERSON, KRISTI NICOLE
1415 AUGUST DIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ATTEMPTED INTRODUCTION OF CONTRABAND
---
PRESTRIDGE, DAVID NICHOLAS
317 WILDER RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
---
QUINN, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
32 CHARLSE TRL ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
ROBINSON, MICHAEL EUGENE
7033 OLD OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
---
RUDD, MARLIN LORENZO
2005 MUSEUM STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
SANDUSKY, WILLIAM J
5410 HUNTER VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SANTANA, JOSHUA ALEXANDER
4142 AUBURN HILLS DRIVE COLLEGEDALE, 37321
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER $10,000
DRIVING ON REVOKED
---
SCHAFER, SEAN ALLEN
3940 GRACE AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
---
SMITH, ANTIONE DEVON
3004 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071605
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10,000
---
SMITH, PAUL ANTHONY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
THORNTON, ERICA LASHAWN
2239 EAST 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
---
WALKER, CHARLES
HOMELESS , 37327
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT )
---
WILSON, SHANNEN NICOLE
11229 HIXON PIKE LOT67 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
YODERS, JOHNNY DALE
4105 DAYTON BLVD APT 215 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
