Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, August 8, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

BOWMAN, DOMINIC MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/31/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED
BRINKLEY, TERESA ANN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/26/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURNS, KYNNIE KYNASIA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/15/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BYERLEY, LESLIE DENISE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/16/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COMENA, DONIVAN ANTWYON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/29/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASAULT)
ERVIN, JESSE DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/22/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
EVANS, VASHAWN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/20/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
EVERETT, JOHNATHON STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/06/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
GUELDE, TERRY LYN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/21/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
HADEN, PAUL LEON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/10/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR

HARRIS, MICHAEL JAREL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HART, BRANDON RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/18/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SPEEDING
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • CUTTING IN TRAFFIC
HAVRON, JONATHAN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/09/1968
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER 10,000)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
HEATHINGTON, JOHN DEANGELO
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/19/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA)
JOHNSON, BRYAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/02/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER
JOHNSON, WILLIE JUNIOR
Age at Arrest: 76
Date of Birth: 04/12/1941
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JULIAN, ANTHONY D
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/15/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • VEHICULAR ASSAULT
KEITH, CHRISTOPHER MERRIMAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/19/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
KLINE, TERESA ST CLAIR
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 03/26/1957
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT (ON POLICE)
  • ASSAULT (ON POLICE)
  • FALSE REPORTS
KOPITOWSKY, SARA ALICIA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/08/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTAN

LEROY, ROY MAYNARD
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 01/10/1963
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LINDSEY, BRANDON EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/21/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
LOWRANCE, BENJAMIN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/29/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
MARTIN, KENTRELL ANTOINE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/06/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • FELONY EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
MATTHEWS, ANDRE LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/01/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
MCNABB, LENARD RANDALL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/18/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MCNABB, ROGER LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/04/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MINTON, KRISTY DEEANN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/16/1969
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MULLINS, AARON LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/06/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
NALLEY, SALATHIEL ROSE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/23/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)

PATTERSON, KRISTI NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • ATTEMPTED INTRODUCTION OF CONTRABAND
PRESTRIDGE, DAVID NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/07/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)
ROBINSON, MICHAEL EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/27/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
RUDD, MARLIN LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/11/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
SANDUSKY, WILLIAM J
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/04/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SANTANA, JOSHUA ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/07/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER $10,000
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED
SCHAFER, SEAN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/18/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
SMITH, ANTIONE DEVON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/01/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10,000
SMITH, PAUL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/27/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
THORNTON, ERICA LASHAWN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/16/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT

WALKER, CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/31/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT )
WILSON, SHANNEN NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/24/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
YODERS, JOHNNY DALE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 08/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)



