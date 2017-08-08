As a resident of Chattanooga my whole life, I take pride in our city. I'm a hard working individual that has paid taxes my whole life and as such, expect those dollars to go towards bettering Chattanooga. More specifically our roads and streets in which we travel. A road's condition affects all of our vehicles and if not properly maintained, can cause significant damage. With ... (click for more)

Right up front I need to tell you that when December 31st gets here, I will still claim the greatest thing to happen in Chattanooga in 2017 will be the Grand Opening of the “Miracle League” at Warner Park. It will be a very special place where a kid who would otherwise never be able to play baseball is the next batter up. In a society where our weak and infirm are now the last dollar ... (click for more)