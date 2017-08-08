 Tuesday, August 8, 2017 77.2°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Tuesday, August 8, 2017
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

August 8, 2017

Wallace "Neal" Gibson III Killed After Being Hit By Boat Propellor At Harrison Bay State Park

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

A 48-year-old man was killed Sunday evening after being hit by a boat propeller at Harrison Bay State Park. He was identified as  Wallace "Neal" Gibson III. The incident happened ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BOWMAN, DOMINIC MONTRELL  3902 10TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410  Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)


Opinion

Waste Of Taxpayer Dollars

As a resident of Chattanooga my whole life, I take pride in our city. I'm a hard working individual that has paid taxes my whole life and as such, expect those dollars to go towards bettering Chattanooga. More specifically our roads and streets in which we travel. A road's condition affects all of our vehicles and if not properly maintained, can cause significant damage. With ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: YMCA - Our Biggest Miracle

Right up front I need to tell you that when December 31st gets here, I will still claim the greatest thing to happen in Chattanooga in 2017 will be the Grand Opening of the “Miracle League” at Warner Park. It will be a very special place where a kid who would otherwise never be able to play baseball is the next batter up. In a society where our weak and infirm are now the last dollar ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC 12th In Preseason STATS FCS Poll

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga opens the 2017 season ranked No. 12 in the STATS FCS Top 25.  This listing is one of two officially recognized by the NCAA.  A national panel of sports information/media relations directors, broadcasters, writers and other dignitaries select the STATS FCS Top 25. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, with 24 points for second ... (click for more)

Coach Dennis Starting 15th Campaign At Chattanooga State Baseball

This year marks the 15 th  year for the Chattanooga State Tigers baseball program under Head Coach Greg Dennis.  Dennis has seen the Tigers through the good and bad, thick and thin rollercoaster ride that is JUCO baseball.   Last year’s Tigers team was one that often times left Dennis scratching his head and wondering “Why”.  “The guys last year were really ... (click for more)


