 Tuesday, August 8, 2017 73.8°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


City Council Told High Cost Of Health Insurance, Benefits, "Double Whammy" Of IMPROVE Act Causing City Tax Increase; Ladd Asks $65,000 Be Included For Rape Crisis Center

Tuesday, August 8, 2017

City Council members were told Tuesday at an opening budget session that high healthcare and benefit expenses, plus a "double whammy" from the state IMPROVE Act is causing a planned property tax increase.

The Berke administration is proposing a rise of 22 cents to $2.277 per $100 of assessed valuation from the new certified tax rate (after the reappraisal) of 2.05.

Maura Sullivan, chief operating officer, and Daisy Madison, finance director, said the healthcare, salary and benefits item totals a $16 million increase. The proposal includes a pay increase of $1,250 for those making under $50,000 and 2.5 percent for those making above $50,000. Officials said the real costly rise is in benefits, including the city pension programs. 

Ms. Madison said, "These items are outpacing our revenue. They are outpacing the inflation rate frankly."

Ms. Sullivan said the IMPROVE Act, touted for rebuilding the state's roads and bridges, "cuts two major sources of our revenue." She said it takes away a penny of the sales tax and phases out the Hall income tax by 2021. 

That cost to the city is $1.2 million this year and $5.3 million over the next three years.

The city is also dealing with a $6 million cost for new radio service for fire, police and emergency personnel. It is to be paid over six years - with $912,000 in the upcoming budget.

Other budget items include $65,000 for the services of a deaf interpreter when needed, a $55,324 special projects coordinator dealing with city capital projects over over $80 million, and a $4,600 are in our streets effort.

Spending for the city attorney's office is $1.57 million - up 3.24 percent."

The City Council budget is over $787,000, while the mayor's office is spending $1.48 million - up $96,000. The only new position in the mayor's budget is to hire someone to man the front desk rather than continue to use temp agencies.

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod questioned the hiring of Tyler Yount over special projects. She said that post "just mysteriously appeared." Ms. Sullivan denied that it mysteriously appeared, but could not recall who held the post before.

Later, during a discussion of the effectiveness of city code enforcement, Ms. Coonrod said the city might use Mr. Yount to beef up that area.

There was considerable talk about a $1 million increase for IT to almost $8 million. Officials said a number of IT contracts are "sole source" and the providers can charge at will.

Councilwoman Carol Berz wanted to know whether the department was getting "the latest shiny toy" or truly making cost-saving efficiencies with the software acquisitions.

Spending at the internal auditor's office is up five percent. That is also the amount penciled in for the raise for Auditor Stan Sewell at the recommendation of the audit committee.

Finance has an almost eight percent increase, including adding the capital planner, working out details of an elderly tax freeze and handling sewer billing with new technology.

Human resources spending is at $1.9 million.

Multicultural Affairs has a budget of $309,000.

Also listed in the public art arena were $5,000 for a citizen driven public art plan and $196,000 for the public art program itself.

The budget includes $194,000 for the homeless program. Councilman Darrin Ledford said the city may have cured the veteran homeless problem, but he said the situation with other homeless people seems to be deteriorating.

There is a $3,225 grant to the East Chattanooga Neighborhood Association for a pilot project recruiting neighborhood block leaders.

CARTA is asking the same $4,942,000 it has reserved the last three years. It is asking the city to contribute $25,000 toward a parking study.

Councilwoman Berz said there is a problem with many areas of town not having suitable and safe bus stops.

The budget includes $30,000 for programs at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center.

Pam Ladd, CEO of the Rape Crisis Center, went before the council to ask that funding for the Rape Crisis Center be continued.

She said she could not find the item in the proposed budget, though she said the city has provided $65,000 per year for the past 10 years.

 

 

 

 

 


August 8, 2017

City Council Approves ATV Noise Ordinance On 1st Reading, Though Attorney Says It Is "Way, Way Overbroad"

August 8, 2017

Holly Rutledge Given 10-Year Sentence In Death Of 5-Year-Old Lucas Dillon

August 8, 2017

City Council Approves Development Of 27 New Old-Looking Homes In St. Elmo


The City Council on Tuesday approved an ordinance setting limits on noise from all-terrain vehicles. Councilman Chip Henderson said it filled a gap in the law, saying some residents are having ... (click for more)

A judge in Marion County sentenced Holly Rutledge to serve 10 years in prison in connection with the death of five-year-old Lucas Dillon. She was found guilty earlier of reckless homicide. ... (click for more)

The City Council on Tuesday night approved rezoning to allow 27 new "old-looking" homes at the south end of the historic community of St. Elmo. Developer John Coffelt said, "They will look ... (click for more)


Breaking News

City Council Approves ATV Noise Ordinance On 1st Reading, Though Attorney Says It Is "Way, Way Overbroad"

The City Council on Tuesday approved an ordinance setting limits on noise from all-terrain vehicles. Councilman Chip Henderson said it filled a gap in the law, saying some residents are having to put up with noisy neighbors driving ATVs. At the close of the session, several speakers asked the council not to approve it on second reading. Jeff Griffith said his family has ... (click for more)

Holly Rutledge Given 10-Year Sentence In Death Of 5-Year-Old Lucas Dillon

A judge in Marion County sentenced Holly Rutledge to serve 10 years in prison in connection with the death of five-year-old Lucas Dillon. She was found guilty earlier of reckless homicide. She was found not guilty of murder by the jury in June. The victim died of blunt force trauma to the head. During the sentencing hearing in Marion County Tuesday, Lucas Dillon's grandfather, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Reappraisal Equals Redistribution Of Wealth

Here’s a simple and accurate explanation of the Hamilton County property reappraisal results.  Picture three adjacent property owners–you and your two next door neighbors. One neighbor to your left, one to your right, and you in the middle. Imagine that the county assessor gives one of your neighbors a tax break. That’s easy enough, just by juggling the new appraisals.  ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: How Oogie Hypnotized Chantek

About 35 years ago some professors at UT-Chattanooga were working with a pretty big monkey, an orangutan named Chantek, with the notion they could teach the primate to talk. It even made Walter Cronkite’s news.  The claim was that in the nine years the monkey spent at UTC it learned one hundred and 50 words in sign language and I know that to be a total lie. The whole thing ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols' Jumper: Lighter Linebackers Are Quicker, And That's Good

  Tennessee’s football team put fall practice No. 8 in the books Tuesday at Haslam Field in Knoxville. The emerging theme in camp so far has been competition among all the position groups. “Everyone is putting their identity on video,” coach Butch Jones said. “For the individuals who are gaining an inordinate amount of repetition, that's a great opportunity. Again, ... (click for more)

UTC Women Travel To Canada For Three Games

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head coach Jim Foster will get an early look at his team when the Mocs head to Canada for three games.   "Vancouver is one of the great cities," Chattanooga head coach Jim Foster said. "There is a lot of diversity. I think it will be neat for them to see the people sort of flow together, get together and function.   "They ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors