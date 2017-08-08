City Council Told High Cost Of Health Insurance, Benefits, "Double Whammy" Of IMPROVE Act Causing City Tax Increase; Ladd Asks $65,000 Be Included For Rape Crisis Center

Tuesday, August 8, 2017

City Council members were told Tuesday at an opening budget session that high healthcare and benefit expenses, plus a "double whammy" from the state IMPROVE Act is causing a planned property tax increase.

The Berke administration is proposing a rise of 22 cents to $2.277 per $100 of assessed valuation from the new certified tax rate (after the reappraisal) of 2.05.

Maura Sullivan, chief operating officer, and Daisy Madison, finance director, said the healthcare, salary and benefits item totals a $16 million increase. The proposal includes a pay increase of $1,250 for those making under $50,000 and 2.5 percent for those making above $50,000. Officials said the real costly rise is in benefits, including the city pension programs.

Ms. Madison said, "These items are outpacing our revenue. They are outpacing the inflation rate frankly."

Ms. Sullivan said the IMPROVE Act, touted for rebuilding the state's roads and bridges, "cuts two major sources of our revenue." She said it takes away a penny of the sales tax and phases out the Hall income tax by 2021.

That cost to the city is $1.2 million this year and $5.3 million over the next three years.

The city is also dealing with a $6 million cost for new radio service for fire, police and emergency personnel. It is to be paid over six years - with $912,000 in the upcoming budget.

Other budget items include $65,000 for the services of a deaf interpreter when needed, a $55,324 special projects coordinator dealing with city capital projects over over $80 million, and a $4,600 are in our streets effort.

Spending for the city attorney's office is $1.57 million - up 3.24 percent."

The City Council budget is over $787,000, while the mayor's office is spending $1.48 million - up $96,000. The only new position in the mayor's budget is to hire someone to man the front desk rather than continue to use temp agencies.

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod questioned the hiring of Tyler Yount over special projects. She said that post "just mysteriously appeared." Ms. Sullivan denied that it mysteriously appeared, but could not recall who held the post before.

Later, during a discussion of the effectiveness of city code enforcement, Ms. Coonrod said the city might use Mr. Yount to beef up that area.

There was considerable talk about a $1 million increase for IT to almost $8 million. Officials said a number of IT contracts are "sole source" and the providers can charge at will.

Councilwoman Carol Berz wanted to know whether the department was getting "the latest shiny toy" or truly making cost-saving efficiencies with the software acquisitions.

Spending at the internal auditor's office is up five percent. That is also the amount penciled in for the raise for Auditor Stan Sewell at the recommendation of the audit committee.

Finance has an almost eight percent increase, including adding the capital planner, working out details of an elderly tax freeze and handling sewer billing with new technology.

Human resources spending is at $1.9 million.

Multicultural Affairs has a budget of $309,000.

Also listed in the public art arena were $5,000 for a citizen driven public art plan and $196,000 for the public art program itself.

The budget includes $194,000 for the homeless program. Councilman Darrin Ledford said the city may have cured the veteran homeless problem, but he said the situation with other homeless people seems to be deteriorating.

There is a $3,225 grant to the East Chattanooga Neighborhood Association for a pilot project recruiting neighborhood block leaders.

CARTA is asking the same $4,942,000 it has reserved the last three years. It is asking the city to contribute $25,000 toward a parking study.

Councilwoman Berz said there is a problem with many areas of town not having suitable and safe bus stops.

The budget includes $30,000 for programs at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center.

Pam Ladd, CEO of the Rape Crisis Center, went before the council to ask that funding for the Rape Crisis Center be continued.

She said she could not find the item in the proposed budget, though she said the city has provided $65,000 per year for the past 10 years.