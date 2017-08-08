 Tuesday, August 8, 2017 73.8°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Cordarrius Bonner Indicted For Attempted Murder, Aggravated Robbery

Tuesday, August 8, 2017
Cordarrius Bonner
Cordarrius Bonner

The Grand Jury has indicted 24-year-old Cordarrius Bonner for attempted first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in connection with an incident on April 1.

The indictment says Bonner tried to kill Babubhai Patel and that he used a weapon to take property from a woman, whose credit card he afterward used at Walmart.

Police said that same day that Bonner and another individual led them on a chase and then continued to resist when officers tried to take him into custody and to jail.

An officer initiated a traffic stop on Duncan Avenue after observing a black Nissan Altima traveling south on N. Orchard Knob Avenue with a tag that belonged on another vehicle.

The vehicle sped away and finally came to a stop back on Duncan Avenue. Both occupants got out of the vehicle and started to run.

An officer finally tackled Bonner and had to use a taser on him to get him under control. Police said he continued to struggle with officers, including after arriving at the jail.

Asked who was with him, he would only say "T".

Additional charges against Bonner include driving on a revoked license, possessing a firearm with intent to go armed, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, having an improper registration and reckless endangerment. 

Bonner had several aggravated burglary convictions.

In one case, he was given pre-trial diversion.

In others, he got five-year suspended sentences.


