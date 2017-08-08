Arrest Made In Case Of Body Found In Shallow Grave On Lookout Mountain

Tuesday, August 8, 2017

TBI agents have made an arrest in the case of a body that was discovered in a shallow grave on Lookout Mountain in early February.

Cody Waggoner, has been charged with the murder of 23-year-old Bradley Powell.

The victim had been missing since early December when the body was found near the top of Nickajack Road. The body was found just off Highway 157.

At the request of 12th District Attorney General Michael Taylor, TBI agents opened an investigation into the death of Mr. Powell, who had been reported as missing in December 2016 to the Chattanooga Police Department.

During the course of the investigation, authorities developed information leading to Marion County, Tn., as the probable location where the crime occurred and to Waggoner as the individual responsible for the crime, the TBI said.



On Monday, the Marion County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging Waggoner with one count of first-degree murder.

On Tuesday, an agent served Waggoner at the Silverdale Detention Center in Hamilton County, where – at the time of this release – he was incarcerated on unrelated charges.

In addition to the Chattanooga Police Department, assisting agencies include the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the Walker County (GA) Sheriff’s Office, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, the Red Bank Police Department, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the Offices of the 11th and 12th District Attorneys General.