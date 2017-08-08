Holly Rutledge Given 10-Year Sentence In Death Of 5-Year-Old Lucas Dillon

Tuesday, August 8, 2017

A judge in Marion County sentenced Holly Rutledge to serve 10 years in prison in connection with the death of five-year-old Lucas Dillon.

She was found guilty earlier of reckless homicide. She was found not guilty of murder by the jury in June.

The victim died of blunt force trauma to the head.

During the sentencing hearing in Marion County Tuesday, Lucas Dillon's grandfather, Mike Dillon, spoke.

Ms. Rutledge spoke during the sentencing hearing, saying, "I know how bad it hurts to lose Lucas, because I lost him, too."

Mike Dillon, the grandfather, said Lucas never made it to elementary school or high school "because that woman killed him."

Doctors testified that his brain scan looked similar to a brain that suffered a multi-story fall, bad car crash, or was sruck by a baseball bat.