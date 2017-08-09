 Wednesday, August 9, 2017 71.4°F   overcast   Overcast

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, August 9, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AARON, DONAVAN RAY 
935 GREENHILL DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BARTRUM, COLTON PRINCETON 
10449 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
---
BEASLEY, QUINZELL 
2210 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
BROCK, ANGELA MARIE 
70 GREGORY DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBS
---
BROWN, CLARISSA JEAN 
2905 E.

46TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
BROWN, JONATHAN RICHARD 
3400 GAIL DRIVE APT 31 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BURNS, DENNIS JAMES 
2519 CRESCENT CLUB DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
---
CAL, JUSTIN TRAYMOYNE 
1801 ARLINGTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
COSBY, TIMOTHY WAYNE 
4404 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073105 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
CRUZ, JESSICA LANE 
18 B BARKER LANE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
DANIELS, NOEL 
161 CECIL LN EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
DAVAULT, SHAUN C 
2426 CLOUD SPRINGS ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
DEWS, JEFFREY D 
217 N HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DOSS, TONY WAY 
171 SIGNAL HILLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CRIMINAL SIMULATION )
---
FIELDS, BRIAN RAY 
6328 BRENDA COURT HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
FOXWORTH, ALICIA DANIELLE 
15 CANDY LILLY LANE DALLAS, 30157 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FRAZIER, BUDDY VERNON 
3806 COTTONWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUP
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
---
GIL, CARLOS RAMON 
7701 WIMBERLY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GRAHAM, ALLEN WAYNE 
14425 DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY, GA)
---
GRAY, LEONARD JOSEPH 
1414 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GRIFFIN, LEAH C 
605 COLVILLE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GUDAC, STEPHEN CHARLES 
3156 SOUTH LEE HIGHWAY LOT 13 MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARDEN, BENJAMIN FRANKLIN 
9746 WEST RIDGE TRAIL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HAZELRAY, TORRENCE DEVALE 
3116 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HENDERSON, MONICA MICHELLE 
4443 SHAWHAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
---
HOLLAND, REBECCA MARIE 
2807 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
---
HOLLINGSWORTH, ADOLPHUS L 
5362 CREEKVIEW LN MORROW, 30260 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HOWARD, GLEN B 
10405 CARD ROAD APT 534 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HOWARD, JOHN WILLIAM 
519 HEDGEWOOD DRIVE RED BANK, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: 
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
JERNIGAN, TYLER ANDREW 
99 OVIE DR LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
JONES, JOSHUA LAMONT 
1106 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HANDGUN W/ P
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT. POSSESSION OF COCAINE
---
KAISER, HANNAH COURTNEY 
536 HUNTER TRAIL HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL 
4002 FAGAN ST Chattanooga, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
KNIGHT, JOHN HENRY 
8701 PATRICIA CIR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
KNOX, ERIC SCOTT 
7343 STERLING ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF HEROIN)
---
LOPEZ, BRANDON LEE 
13309 COUNTY ROAD 675 PARRISH, 34219 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF HIGH GRADE MARIJUANA
---
MCCRAY, TERIKA VIENNETTA 
2117 ELDER ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MCCURRY, RICKEY EVANS 
412 BROUGHTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MORGAN, JOSHUA ALLAN 
35 FREEDOM LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MURPHY, LUQUANDA DENA 
176 GRAY STATION ROAD JOHNSON CITY, 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED OR CANC
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
NELSON, TRAVIS LAMAR 
2966 HAYWOOD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
PASS, DONNIE NATHANIEL 
3114 16TH AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DADE COUNTY, GA)
---
PERRY, HALEY MARIE 
1609 STRAWBERRY LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
POLLARD, PATRICK ALLEN 
3800 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
POLLARD, TIMOTHY STEVEN 
1119 HOLLYBERRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
---
SANDERS, SHAWN ROSS 
2 ABELIA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SCEALF, DANIEL SHANE 
2348 DOVE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
SHIPLEY, MELISSA LOUISE 
12312 MIDWAY CHURCH ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
STALYON, WILLIAM STEVE 
5713 JANA LN HIXSON, 373434188 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
STINSON, KEELI CHEYENNE 
1935 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CONTEMPT OF COURT(AUTO THEFT)
---
STRICKLAND, CAVEGEO DEWANN 
7034 SPORTSMAN DR HARRISON, 373419220 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CONTRABAND IN PENAL INST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA F
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
TOWNSEND, DAVID BARTHOLOMEW 
1227 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
WESTON, JACOB HOWARD 
4 TRAILWOOD LANE NEWNAN, 30265 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
YEARBY, JAMES EDWARD 
2218 CUSHMAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

August 9, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

August 8, 2017

City Council Approves ATV Noise Ordinance On 1st Reading, Though Attorney Says It Is "Way, Way Overbroad"

August 8, 2017

Holly Rutledge Given 10-Year Sentence In Death Of 5-Year-Old Lucas Dillon


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AARON, DONAVAN RAY  935 GREENHILL DR ROSSVILLE, 30741  Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ...

The City Council on Tuesday approved an ordinance setting limits on noise from all-terrain vehicles. Councilman Chip Henderson said it filled a gap in the law, saying some residents are having ...

A judge in Marion County sentenced Holly Rutledge to serve 10 years in prison in connection with the death of five-year-old Lucas Dillon. She was found guilty earlier of reckless homicide. ...


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AARON, DONAVAN RAY  935 GREENHILL DR ROSSVILLE, 30741  Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY --- BARTRUM, COLTON PRINCETON  10449 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379  Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ...

City Council Approves ATV Noise Ordinance On 1st Reading, Though Attorney Says It Is "Way, Way Overbroad"

The City Council on Tuesday approved an ordinance setting limits on noise from all-terrain vehicles. Councilman Chip Henderson said it filled a gap in the law, saying some residents are having to put up with noisy neighbors driving ATVs. At the close of the session, several speakers asked the council not to approve it on second reading. Jeff Griffith said his family has ...

Opinion

Reappraisal Equals Redistribution Of Wealth

Here's a simple and accurate explanation of the Hamilton County property reappraisal results.  Picture three adjacent property owners–you and your two next door neighbors. One neighbor to your left, one to your right, and you in the middle. Imagine that the county assessor gives one of your neighbors a tax break. That's easy enough, just by juggling the new appraisals.  ...

Roy Exum: How Oogie Hypnotized Chantek

About 35 years ago some professors at UT-Chattanooga were working with a pretty big monkey, an orangutan named Chantek, with the notion they could teach the primate to talk. It even made Walter Cronkite's news.  The claim was that in the nine years the monkey spent at UTC it learned one hundred and 50 words in sign language and I know that to be a total lie. The whole thing ...

Sports

Vols' Jumper: Lighter Linebackers Are Quicker, And That's Good

  Tennessee's football team put fall practice No. 8 in the books Tuesday at Haslam Field in Knoxville. The emerging theme in camp so far has been competition among all the position groups. "Everyone is putting their identity on video," coach Butch Jones said. "For the individuals who are gaining an inordinate amount of repetition, that's a great opportunity. Again, ...

UTC Women Travel To Canada For Three Games

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head coach Jim Foster will get an early look at his team when the Mocs head to Canada for three games.   "Vancouver is one of the great cities," Chattanooga head coach Jim Foster said. "There is a lot of diversity. I think it will be neat for them to see the people sort of flow together, get together and function.   "They ...


