Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
AARON, DONAVAN RAY
935 GREENHILL DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BARTRUM, COLTON PRINCETON
10449 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
---
BEASLEY, QUINZELL
2210 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
BROCK, ANGELA MARIE
70 GREGORY DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBS
---
BROWN, CLARISSA JEAN
2905 E.
46TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
BROWN, JONATHAN RICHARD
3400 GAIL DRIVE APT 31 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BURNS, DENNIS JAMES
2519 CRESCENT CLUB DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
---
CAL, JUSTIN TRAYMOYNE
1801 ARLINGTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
COSBY, TIMOTHY WAYNE
4404 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073105
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
CRUZ, JESSICA LANE
18 B BARKER LANE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
DANIELS, NOEL
161 CECIL LN EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
DAVAULT, SHAUN C
2426 CLOUD SPRINGS ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
DEWS, JEFFREY D
217 N HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DOSS, TONY WAY
171 SIGNAL HILLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CRIMINAL SIMULATION )
---
FIELDS, BRIAN RAY
6328 BRENDA COURT HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
FOXWORTH, ALICIA DANIELLE
15 CANDY LILLY LANE DALLAS, 30157
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FRAZIER, BUDDY VERNON
3806 COTTONWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUP
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
---
GIL, CARLOS RAMON
7701 WIMBERLY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GRAHAM, ALLEN WAYNE
14425 DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY, GA)
---
GRAY, LEONARD JOSEPH
1414 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GRIFFIN, LEAH C
605 COLVILLE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GUDAC, STEPHEN CHARLES
3156 SOUTH LEE HIGHWAY LOT 13 MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARDEN, BENJAMIN FRANKLIN
9746 WEST RIDGE TRAIL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HAZELRAY, TORRENCE DEVALE
3116 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HENDERSON, MONICA MICHELLE
4443 SHAWHAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
---
HOLLAND, REBECCA MARIE
2807 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
---
HOLLINGSWORTH, ADOLPHUS L
5362 CREEKVIEW LN MORROW, 30260
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HOWARD, GLEN B
10405 CARD ROAD APT 534 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HOWARD, JOHN WILLIAM
519 HEDGEWOOD DRIVE RED BANK, 37405
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
JERNIGAN, TYLER ANDREW
99 OVIE DR LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
JONES, JOSHUA LAMONT
1106 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HANDGUN W/ P
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT. POSSESSION OF COCAINE
---
KAISER, HANNAH COURTNEY
536 HUNTER TRAIL HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL
4002 FAGAN ST Chattanooga, 37410
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
KNIGHT, JOHN HENRY
8701 PATRICIA CIR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
KNOX, ERIC SCOTT
7343 STERLING ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF HEROIN)
---
LOPEZ, BRANDON LEE
13309 COUNTY ROAD 675 PARRISH, 34219
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF HIGH GRADE MARIJUANA
---
MCCRAY, TERIKA VIENNETTA
2117 ELDER ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MCCURRY, RICKEY EVANS
412 BROUGHTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MORGAN, JOSHUA ALLAN
35 FREEDOM LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MURPHY, LUQUANDA DENA
176 GRAY STATION ROAD JOHNSON CITY,
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED OR CANC
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
NELSON, TRAVIS LAMAR
2966 HAYWOOD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
PASS, DONNIE NATHANIEL
3114 16TH AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DADE COUNTY, GA)
---
PERRY, HALEY MARIE
1609 STRAWBERRY LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
POLLARD, PATRICK ALLEN
3800 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
POLLARD, TIMOTHY STEVEN
1119 HOLLYBERRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
---
SANDERS, SHAWN ROSS
2 ABELIA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SCEALF, DANIEL SHANE
2348 DOVE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
SHIPLEY, MELISSA LOUISE
12312 MIDWAY CHURCH ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
STALYON, WILLIAM STEVE
5713 JANA LN HIXSON, 373434188
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
STINSON, KEELI CHEYENNE
1935 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CONTEMPT OF COURT(AUTO THEFT)
---
STRICKLAND, CAVEGEO DEWANN
7034 SPORTSMAN DR HARRISON, 373419220
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CONTRABAND IN PENAL INST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA F
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
TOWNSEND, DAVID BARTHOLOMEW
1227 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
WESTON, JACOB HOWARD
4 TRAILWOOD LANE NEWNAN, 30265
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
YEARBY, JAMES EDWARD
2218 CUSHMAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|AARON, DONAVAN RAY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BARTRUM, COLTON PRINCETON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/20/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
|
|BEASLEY, QUINZELL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/30/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|BROCK, ANGELA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/27/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBS
|
|BROWN, CLARISSA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/05/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
|
|BROWN, JONATHAN RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/22/1995
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BURNS, DENNIS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 02/22/1955
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
|
|CAL, JUSTIN TRAYMOYNE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CRUZ, JESSICA LANE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/16/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2017
Charge(s):
|
|DANIELS, NOEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/28/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2017
Charge(s):
|
|DAVAULT, SHAUN C
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/22/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
|
|DEWS, JEFFREY D
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/05/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DOSS, TONY WAY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/14/1994
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CRIMINAL SIMULATION )
|
|FOXWORTH, ALICIA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/20/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GIL, CARLOS RAMON
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/27/1966
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GRAHAM, ALLEN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/22/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY, GA)
|
|GRIFFIN, LEAH C
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/28/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GUDAC, STEPHEN CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/25/1981
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARDEN, BENJAMIN FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/24/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOLLINGSWORTH, ADOLPHUS L
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/18/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOWARD, GLEN B
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/07/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOWARD, JOHN WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/23/1981
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2017
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, JOSHUA LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HANDGUN W/ P
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT. POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|
|KAISER, HANNAH COURTNEY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/18/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2017
Charge(s):
|
|KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/25/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2017
Charge(s):
|
|KNIGHT, JOHN HENRY
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 07/16/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
|
|KNOX, ERIC SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/10/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF HEROIN)
|
|LOPEZ, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/31/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF HIGH GRADE MARIJUANA
|
|MCCURRY, RICKEY EVANS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/14/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MURPHY, LUQUANDA DENA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/19/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED OR CANC
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
|
|NELSON, TRAVIS LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/27/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|PASS, DONNIE NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/17/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DADE COUNTY, GA)
|
|PERRY, HALEY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/24/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|POLLARD, PATRICK ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/05/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|POLLARD, TIMOTHY STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/24/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2017
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- EVADING ARREST
|
|SCEALF, DANIEL SHANE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/02/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|SHIPLEY, MELISSA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/13/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
|
|STALYON, WILLIAM STEVE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/09/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|STINSON, KEELI CHEYENNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/02/1991
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT(AUTO THEFT)
|
|STRICKLAND, CAVEGEO DEWANN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/25/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CONTRABAND IN PENAL INST
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA F
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|
|TOWNSEND, DAVID BARTHOLOMEW
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|WESTON, JACOB HOWARD
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|YEARBY, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/09/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|