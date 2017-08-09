Gang Member Deonte James, 23, Found Dead In Car By Railroad Tracks At Lightfoot Mill Road

Wednesday, August 9, 2017

Chattanooga Police said a validated gang member, Deonte James, 23 was found dead in a car by railroad tracks on Lightfoot Mill Road on Tuesday night.

At 7:33 p.m., police responded to 2700 Lightfoot Mill Road concerning a suspicious vehicle.

Norfolk Southern Police in the area called to report a suspicious vehicle on the side of the roadway that appeared to be abandoned.

Upon arrival, CPD officers approached the vehicle and found the victim inside suffering from a gunshot wound.

Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene and pronounced James deceased.

Police said, though James is a validated gang member, "It is not known at this time if the incident is gang motivated."

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating this incident and following all actionable leads.