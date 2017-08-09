Large Subdivision, Townhomes Planned On 78.5-Acre Hixson Site

Wednesday, August 9, 2017

Plans are underway to develop a 78.5-acre site in Hixson with a subdivision of 211 single-family detached residential dwellings and 20 townhouses.

The project by G.T. Issa Construction is at the 7000 block of Hixson Pike and 1701 East Boy Scout Road.

The property is owned by Wanda and James Weems, Arthur and Allison Graham, Randy Joe Rawlston, and Jean Doub.

The site is currently vacant. East and west of the site are subdivisions consisting of single-family detached dwellings. To the north are large agrarian uses. To the north and south are single-family detached dwellings which front along Hixson Pike.

The Planning Agency noted there are streams which cross this site. This site is also located within the 100-year flood hazard area.

The site is currently zoned R-2 Residential Zone and R-1 Residential Zone.

It goes before the Planning Commission on Monday at 1 p.m. at the County Courthouse.

The planning staff is recommending approval.