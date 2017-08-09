Walker County Commissioner Proposing Tax Increase As Part Of Strategy To Deal With "Massive Debt"

Wednesday, August 9, 2017

Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield said a property tax increase is necessary to deal with the county's "massive debt."

Commissioner Whitfield said he plans three public hearings this month "to provide citizens with a better overview of the county's fiscal 2018 budget, as well as an outline of how the county intends to address its massive debt."

The proposed fiscal 2018 budget includes a property tax increase of 2.00 mills in the unincorporated locations of the county and 2.189 in the incorporated areas.

The proposed annual tax increase on a home with a fair market value of $100,000 would be $76 in the unincorporated locations and $83.18 in the incorporated areas.

Commissioner Whitfield said, "That works out to be less than $7.00 a month, which is about the amount of a combo meal at a fast food restaurant, popcorn at the movies or some bottled waters and coffees."

He stated, "We have a very high level of debt compared to our revenue stream, and our most recent audit shows we also have a negative fund balance of $7.5 million. If we don't change course, it will take us decades to pay off these obligations, burdening our children and grandchildren with the missteps of the past."

Hearings will take place on the following dates/times and locations:

Thursday, August 17 th at 6:30 p.m. – LaFayette-Walker County Public Library (305 S Duke Street)

at 6:30 p.m. – LaFayette-Walker County Public Library (305 S Duke Street) Saturday, August 19 th at 10:00 a.m. - Walker County Civic Center (10052 US-27, Rock Spring)

at 10:00 a.m. - Walker County Civic Center (10052 US-27, Rock Spring) Thursday, August 24th at 6:30 p.m. - Walker County Commissioner's Office (101 S Duke Street)

He said he scheduled the Saturday, Aug. 19, hearing to encourage more citizens to attend and ask questions. "The Saturday> hearing will include a presentation on the recent audit and how it affects the county, along with an overview of each department's budget," said Commissioner Whitfield.

The millage rate will be set during the August 24th meeting.