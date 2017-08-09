 Wednesday, August 9, 2017 74.7°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Walker County Commissioner Proposing Tax Increase As Part Of Strategy To Deal With "Massive Debt"

Wednesday, August 9, 2017

Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield said a property tax increase is necessary to deal with the county's "massive debt."

Commissioner Whitfield said he plans three public hearings this month "to provide citizens with a better overview of the county's fiscal 2018 budget, as well as an outline of how the county intends to address its massive debt."

The proposed fiscal 2018 budget includes a property tax increase of 2.00 mills in the unincorporated locations of the county and 2.189 in the incorporated areas.

The proposed annual tax increase on a home with a fair market value of $100,000 would be $76 in the unincorporated locations and $83.18 in the incorporated areas.

Commissioner Whitfield said, "That works out to be less than $7.00 a month, which is about the amount of a combo meal at a fast food restaurant, popcorn at the movies or some bottled waters and coffees."

He stated, "We have a very high level of debt compared to our revenue stream, and our most recent audit shows we also have a negative fund balance of $7.5 million. If we don't change course, it will take us decades to pay off these obligations, burdening our children and grandchildren with the missteps of the past."

Hearings will take place on the following dates/times and locations:

  • Thursday, August 17th at 6:30 p.m. – LaFayette-Walker County Public Library (305 S Duke Street)
  • Saturday, August 19th at 10:00 a.m. - Walker County Civic Center (10052 US-27, Rock Spring)
  • Thursday, August 24th at 6:30 p.m. - Walker County Commissioner's Office (101 S Duke Street)

He said he scheduled the Saturday, Aug. 19, hearing to encourage more citizens to attend and ask questions. "The Saturday> hearing will include a presentation on the recent audit and how it affects the county, along with an overview of each department's budget," said Commissioner Whitfield.

The millage rate will be set during the August 24th meeting.


August 9, 2017

Lookout Mountain, Tn., Receives $693,307 From Hall Income Tax, But It Will Go Away By 2021

August 9, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

August 8, 2017

City Council Approves ATV Noise Ordinance On 1st Reading, Though Attorney Says It Is "Way, Way Overbroad"


Reappraisal Equals Redistribution Of Wealth

Here’s a simple and accurate explanation of the Hamilton County property reappraisal results.  Picture three adjacent property owners–you and your two next door neighbors. One neighbor to your left, one to your right, and you in the middle. Imagine that the county assessor gives one of your neighbors a tax break. That’s easy enough, just by juggling the new appraisals.  ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: How Oogie Hypnotized Chantek

About 35 years ago some professors at UT-Chattanooga were working with a pretty big monkey, an orangutan named Chantek, with the notion they could teach the primate to talk. It even made Walter Cronkite’s news.  The claim was that in the nine years the monkey spent at UTC it learned one hundred and 50 words in sign language and I know that to be a total lie. The whole thing ... (click for more)

Vols' Jumper: Lighter Linebackers Are Quicker, And That's Good

  Tennessee’s football team put fall practice No. 8 in the books Tuesday at Haslam Field in Knoxville. The emerging theme in camp so far has been competition among all the position groups. “Everyone is putting their identity on video,” coach Butch Jones said. “For the individuals who are gaining an inordinate amount of repetition, that's a great opportunity. Again, ... (click for more)

UTC Women Travel To Canada For Three Games

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head coach Jim Foster will get an early look at his team when the Mocs head to Canada for three games.   "Vancouver is one of the great cities," Chattanooga head coach Jim Foster said. "There is a lot of diversity. I think it will be neat for them to see the people sort of flow together, get together and function.   "They ... (click for more)


