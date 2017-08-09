AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 8/9/17

Tennessee’s football team put fall practice No. 8 in the books Tuesday at Haslam Field in Knoxville. The emerging theme in camp so far has been competition among all the position groups. “Everyone is putting their identity on video,” coach Butch Jones said. “For the individuals who are gaining an inordinate amount of repetition, that's a great opportunity. Again, ... (click for more)

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head coach Jim Foster will get an early look at his team when the Mocs head to Canada for three games. "Vancouver is one of the great cities," Chattanooga head coach Jim Foster said. "There is a lot of diversity. I think it will be neat for them to see the people sort of flow together, get together and function. "They ... (click for more)