Spring City Man Arrested For Tax Evasion And Forgery

Wednesday, August 9, 2017

The Department of Revenue’s Special Investigations Division led an investigation that resulted in Daniel Allen Arnold’s indictment and arrest for tax evasion and forgery. Revenue special agents arrested Arnold, 30, at his place of employment. His bond was set at $10,000.

On Monday, the Rhea County Grand Jury indicted Arnold on six felony counts of tax evasion and two counts of forgery. The indictments allege Arnold evaded taxes due to the state by fraudulently registering four vehicles and two boats with the Rhea County Clerk’s Office.

“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage in fraudulent activity," said Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano. "This indictment underscores the department's ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee's tax laws."

If convicted, Arnold could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $3,000 for each count of tax evasion and forgery.

The Department is pursuing this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Mike Taylor’s office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

