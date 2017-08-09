 Wednesday, August 9, 2017 83.5°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Man Says Billups And His "Cousin" Used Gun, Knife To Rob Him, Take His Vehicle

Wednesday, August 9, 2017
Malachi Billups
Malachi Billups

A man told police that someone he has known for over three years and his "cousin" used a gun and knife to rob him and take his vehicle.

Malachi Billups, 18, of 3301 Pinewood Ave., is charged with carjacking and conspiracy.

In the incident on Aug. 1, the man said he picked up Billups at this residence in his 1998 white Buick Century. He said they drove around until he later dropped off Billups where he had picked him up.

He said Billups texted him 20 minutes later "to come pick him up to go party."

The man said he picked up Billups and a second person he said was his cousin at the intersection of Overstreet and Jarvis Avenue. Billups got in the front passenger seat and the second person in the left rear seat.

After being directed to pull into a driveway at 1018 Jarvis Ave., he said the person in the back put a gun to his head and said several times, "I'm gonna kill you" and "I'm gonna smoke this -----."

He said Billups then pulled a knife, held it on him, and removed the keys from the ignition.

The second person had him get out of the vehicle as he held the gun on him. He was directed to the rear of the house, where he was robbed and was ordered to take off all his clothes.  

They then left with the Buick.

The victim said he put his clothes back on, ran to a gas station on Tunnel Boulevard, and called police.

He showed police the Facebook page of Billups.


August 16, 2017

Win Tickets To Tivoli Concert By Founding Steely Dan Member Donald Fagen After "Liking" Chattanoogan.com

August 9, 2017

County To Hold Session Sept. 7 About Ramifications Of Signal Mountain Leaving County Schools

August 9, 2017

Woman, 21, Found Hanged Behind Rave Theater; Family Said She Was Suicidal After Break-Up With Husband


Win two tickets to a Tivoli concert by founding Steely Dan member Donald Fagen by "liking" Chattanoogan.com on Facebook and/or Twitter or letting us know you already have. Then enter the contest ... (click for more)

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said the county will hold a session on Sept. 7 dealing with the ramifications of the town of Signal Mountain setting up its own school district. The meeting will ... (click for more)

East Ridge Police on Tuesday afternoon found the body of a 21-year-old woman behind the Rave Theater at 5080 S. Terrace. Police said she was dead from an apparent suicide by hanging. ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Win Tickets To Tivoli Concert By Founding Steely Dan Member Donald Fagen After "Liking" Chattanoogan.com

Win two tickets to a Tivoli concert by founding Steely Dan member Donald Fagen by "liking" Chattanoogan.com on Facebook and/or Twitter or letting us know you already have. Then enter the contest by emailing us at news@chattanoogan.com. Fagan was one of the masterminds behind the highly successful jazz-pop band that was launched in 1970. He began a solo career in 1981. ... (click for more)

County To Hold Session Sept. 7 About Ramifications Of Signal Mountain Leaving County Schools

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said the county will hold a session on Sept. 7 dealing with the ramifications of the town of Signal Mountain setting up its own school district. The meeting will be at Signal Mountain Middle/High at 6:30 p.m. He said plans are to end the meeting by 8:30 p.m. County Mayor Coppinger said the county has been "neutral" on the issue, but he said a number ... (click for more)

Opinion

Reappraisal Equals Redistribution Of Wealth

Here’s a simple and accurate explanation of the Hamilton County property reappraisal results.  Picture three adjacent property owners–you and your two next door neighbors. One neighbor to your left, one to your right, and you in the middle. Imagine that the county assessor gives one of your neighbors a tax break. That’s easy enough, just by juggling the new appraisals.  ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: How Oogie Hypnotized Chantek

About 35 years ago some professors at UT-Chattanooga were working with a pretty big monkey, an orangutan named Chantek, with the notion they could teach the primate to talk. It even made Walter Cronkite’s news.  The claim was that in the nine years the monkey spent at UTC it learned one hundred and 50 words in sign language and I know that to be a total lie. The whole thing ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols' Jumper: Lighter Linebackers Are Quicker, And That's Good

  Tennessee’s football team put fall practice No. 8 in the books Tuesday at Haslam Field in Knoxville. The emerging theme in camp so far has been competition among all the position groups. “Everyone is putting their identity on video,” coach Butch Jones said. “For the individuals who are gaining an inordinate amount of repetition, that's a great opportunity. Again, ... (click for more)

UTC Women Travel To Canada For Three Games

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head coach Jim Foster will get an early look at his team when the Mocs head to Canada for three games.   "Vancouver is one of the great cities," Chattanooga head coach Jim Foster said. "There is a lot of diversity. I think it will be neat for them to see the people sort of flow together, get together and function.   "They ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors