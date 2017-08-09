Man Says Billups And His "Cousin" Used Gun, Knife To Rob Him, Take His Vehicle

Wednesday, August 9, 2017

A man told police that someone he has known for over three years and his "cousin" used a gun and knife to rob him and take his vehicle.

Malachi Billups, 18, of 3301 Pinewood Ave., is charged with carjacking and conspiracy.

In the incident on Aug. 1, the man said he picked up Billups at this residence in his 1998 white Buick Century. He said they drove around until he later dropped off Billups where he had picked him up.

He said Billups texted him 20 minutes later "to come pick him up to go party."

The man said he picked up Billups and a second person he said was his cousin at the intersection of Overstreet and Jarvis Avenue. Billups got in the front passenger seat and the second person in the left rear seat.

After being directed to pull into a driveway at 1018 Jarvis Ave., he said the person in the back put a gun to his head and said several times, "I'm gonna kill you" and "I'm gonna smoke this -----."

He said Billups then pulled a knife, held it on him, and removed the keys from the ignition.

The second person had him get out of the vehicle as he held the gun on him. He was directed to the rear of the house, where he was robbed and was ordered to take off all his clothes.

They then left with the Buick.

The victim said he put his clothes back on, ran to a gas station on Tunnel Boulevard, and called police.

He showed police the Facebook page of Billups.