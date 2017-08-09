County To Hold Session Sept. 7 About Ramifications Of Signal Mountain Leaving County Schools

Wednesday, August 9, 2017

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said the county will hold a session on Sept. 7 dealing with the ramifications of the town of Signal Mountain setting up its own school district.

The meeting will be at Signal Mountain Middle/High at 6:30 p.m. He said plans are to end the meeting by 8:30 p.m.

County Mayor Coppinger said the county has been "neutral" on the issue, but he said a number of people from outside Signal Mountain have asked for county input.

He said at the meeting "facts will be laid out about what it means for Signal Mountain to leave the county school system."

Also, a legal specialist will discuss the legal consequences of the move, he said.

County Mayor Coppinger said the county has been receiving "an outpouring of calls" on the issue.

Signal Mountain formed a special committee to study the issue, and it has held numerous sessions.