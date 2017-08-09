 Wednesday, August 9, 2017 82.4°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


County To Hold Session Sept. 7 About Ramifications Of Signal Mountain Leaving County Schools

Wednesday, August 9, 2017

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said the county will hold a session on Sept. 7 dealing with the ramifications of the town of Signal Mountain setting up its own school district.

The meeting will be at Signal Mountain Middle/High at 6:30 p.m. He said plans are to end the meeting by 8:30 p.m.

County Mayor Coppinger said the county has been "neutral" on the issue, but he said a number of people from outside Signal Mountain have asked for county input.

He said at the meeting "facts will be laid out about what it means for Signal Mountain to leave the county school system."

Also, a legal specialist will discuss the legal consequences of the move, he said.

County Mayor Coppinger said the county has been receiving "an outpouring of calls" on the issue.

Signal Mountain formed a special committee to study the issue, and it has held numerous sessions. 


August 16, 2017

Win Tickets To Tivoli Concert By Founding Steely Dan Member Donald Fagen After "Liking" Chattanoogan.com

August 9, 2017

County To Hold Session Sept. 7 About Ramifications Of Signal Mountain Leaving County Schools

August 9, 2017

Woman, 21, Found Hanged Behind Rave Theater; Family Said She Was Suicidal After Break-Up With Husband


Win two tickets to a Tivoli concert by founding Steely Dan member Donald Fagen by "liking" Chattanoogan.com on Facebook and/or Twitter or letting us know you already have. Then enter the contest ... (click for more)

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said the county will hold a session on Sept. 7 dealing with the ramifications of the town of Signal Mountain setting up its own school district. The meeting will ... (click for more)

East Ridge Police on Tuesday afternoon found the body of a 21-year-old woman behind the Rave Theater at 5080 S. Terrace. Police said she was dead from an apparent suicide by hanging. ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Win Tickets To Tivoli Concert By Founding Steely Dan Member Donald Fagen After "Liking" Chattanoogan.com

Win two tickets to a Tivoli concert by founding Steely Dan member Donald Fagen by "liking" Chattanoogan.com on Facebook and/or Twitter or letting us know you already have. Then enter the contest by emailing us at news@chattanoogan.com. Fagan was one of the masterminds behind the highly successful jazz-pop band that was launched in 1970. He began a solo career in 1981. ... (click for more)

County To Hold Session Sept. 7 About Ramifications Of Signal Mountain Leaving County Schools

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said the county will hold a session on Sept. 7 dealing with the ramifications of the town of Signal Mountain setting up its own school district. The meeting will be at Signal Mountain Middle/High at 6:30 p.m. He said plans are to end the meeting by 8:30 p.m. County Mayor Coppinger said the county has been "neutral" on the issue, but he said a number ... (click for more)

Opinion

Reappraisal Equals Redistribution Of Wealth

Here’s a simple and accurate explanation of the Hamilton County property reappraisal results.  Picture three adjacent property owners–you and your two next door neighbors. One neighbor to your left, one to your right, and you in the middle. Imagine that the county assessor gives one of your neighbors a tax break. That’s easy enough, just by juggling the new appraisals.  ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: How Oogie Hypnotized Chantek

About 35 years ago some professors at UT-Chattanooga were working with a pretty big monkey, an orangutan named Chantek, with the notion they could teach the primate to talk. It even made Walter Cronkite’s news.  The claim was that in the nine years the monkey spent at UTC it learned one hundred and 50 words in sign language and I know that to be a total lie. The whole thing ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols' Jumper: Lighter Linebackers Are Quicker, And That's Good

  Tennessee’s football team put fall practice No. 8 in the books Tuesday at Haslam Field in Knoxville. The emerging theme in camp so far has been competition among all the position groups. “Everyone is putting their identity on video,” coach Butch Jones said. “For the individuals who are gaining an inordinate amount of repetition, that's a great opportunity. Again, ... (click for more)

UTC Women Travel To Canada For Three Games

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head coach Jim Foster will get an early look at his team when the Mocs head to Canada for three games.   "Vancouver is one of the great cities," Chattanooga head coach Jim Foster said. "There is a lot of diversity. I think it will be neat for them to see the people sort of flow together, get together and function.   "They ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors