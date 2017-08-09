 Wednesday, August 9, 2017 83.8°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Wednesday, August 9, 2017
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

August 16, 2017

Win Tickets To Tivoli Concert By Founding Steely Dan Member Donald Fagen After "Liking" Chattanoogan.com

August 9, 2017

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

August 9, 2017

Win two tickets to a Tivoli concert by founding Steely Dan member Donald Fagen by "liking" Chattanoogan.com on Facebook and/or Twitter or letting us know you already have. Then enter the contest ... (click for more)

Here are No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury for Aug. 2. No Bills: FERGUSON, CAROLYNN DIANNE W 26 F 0 1 GS 1672604 CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS True Bills: ... (click for more)

Click  here  for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)


Win two tickets to a Tivoli concert by founding Steely Dan member Donald Fagen by "liking" Chattanoogan.com on Facebook and/or Twitter or letting us know you already have. Then enter the contest by emailing us at news@chattanoogan.com. Fagan was one of the masterminds behind the highly successful jazz-pop band that was launched in 1970. He began a solo career in 1981. ... (click for more)

Here are No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury for Aug. 2. No Bills: FERGUSON, CAROLYNN DIANNE W 26 F 0 1 GS 1672604 CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS True Bills: AKERS, MICHAEL CHADWICK W 40 M 302616 1 2 GS 1653726 POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE AKERS, MICHAEL CHADWICK W 40 M 302616 2 2 GS 1653727 POSSESSION OF DIAZEPAM FOR RESALE ... (click for more)

Opinion

Reappraisal Equals Redistribution Of Wealth

Here’s a simple and accurate explanation of the Hamilton County property reappraisal results.  Picture three adjacent property owners–you and your two next door neighbors. One neighbor to your left, one to your right, and you in the middle. Imagine that the county assessor gives one of your neighbors a tax break. That’s easy enough, just by juggling the new appraisals.  ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: How Oogie Hypnotized Chantek

About 35 years ago some professors at UT-Chattanooga were working with a pretty big monkey, an orangutan named Chantek, with the notion they could teach the primate to talk. It even made Walter Cronkite’s news.  The claim was that in the nine years the monkey spent at UTC it learned one hundred and 50 words in sign language and I know that to be a total lie. The whole thing ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols' Jumper: Lighter Linebackers Are Quicker, And That's Good

  Tennessee’s football team put fall practice No. 8 in the books Tuesday at Haslam Field in Knoxville. The emerging theme in camp so far has been competition among all the position groups. “Everyone is putting their identity on video,” coach Butch Jones said. “For the individuals who are gaining an inordinate amount of repetition, that's a great opportunity. Again, ... (click for more)

UTC Women Travel To Canada For Three Games

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head coach Jim Foster will get an early look at his team when the Mocs head to Canada for three games.   "Vancouver is one of the great cities," Chattanooga head coach Jim Foster said. "There is a lot of diversity. I think it will be neat for them to see the people sort of flow together, get together and function.   "They ... (click for more)


